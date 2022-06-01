Diablo Immortal Controller Support Explained

Everything you need to know about controller support.

With Diablo Immortal now available in all of its hellish glory, mobile and PC players can set off on a journey together through Sanctuary. But while both versions of the game have well-designed controls for their respective platforms, you may find yourself yearning to tackle this ARPG with a controller. Luckily, that's not going to be a problem. Diablo Immortal offers controller support on both mobile and PC, and the controller should be detected automatically upon launching the game. In the settings, you can remap buttons for everything from skills to chat options, allowing for plenty of customization and comfort.

Which controllers are supported?

Each platform has its own list of officially supported controllers, though it's worth noting this list may not be entirely exhaustive, and it may be quietly updated as Blizzard continues working on the game.

Now Playing: Diablo Immortal - Everything to Know

Here are all of the known supported controllers for Diablo Immortal:

iOS

  • Backbone One Controller
  • Razer Kishi
  • Rotor Riot Controller
  • SteelSeries Nimbus
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony Dualshock 4
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox One Controller
  • Xbox Series X/S Controller

Android

  • 8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller
  • Razer Kashi
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony Dualshock 4
  • SteelSeries Stratus Duo
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox One Controller
  • Xbox Series X/S Controller

PC

  • Logitech Gamepad F510
  • Logitech Gamepad F710
  • Nintendo Switch Joycons
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony Dualshock 3
  • Sony Dualshock 4
  • SteelSeries Stratus Duo
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller

For more on Diablo Immortal, check out our beginner's guide to help you get acclimated to Blizzard's newest entry in its popular looter franchise.

