Diablo Immortal Controller Support Explained

With Diablo Immortal now available in all of its hellish glory, mobile and PC players can set off on a journey together through Sanctuary. But while both versions of the game have well-designed controls for their respective platforms, you may find yourself yearning to tackle this ARPG with a controller. Luckily, that's not going to be a problem. Diablo Immortal offers controller support on both mobile and PC, and the controller should be detected automatically upon launching the game. In the settings, you can remap buttons for everything from skills to chat options, allowing for plenty of customization and comfort.

Which controllers are supported?

Each platform has its own list of officially supported controllers, though it's worth noting this list may not be entirely exhaustive, and it may be quietly updated as Blizzard continues working on the game.

Here are all of the known supported controllers for Diablo Immortal:

iOS

Backbone One Controller

Razer Kishi

Rotor Riot Controller

SteelSeries Nimbus

Sony DualSense

Sony Dualshock 4

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox One Controller

Xbox Series X/S Controller

Android

8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller

Razer Kashi

Sony DualSense

Sony Dualshock 4

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox One Controller

Xbox Series X/S Controller

PC

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Nintendo Switch Joycons

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Sony DualSense

Sony Dualshock 3

Sony Dualshock 4

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox One Wireless Controller

For more on Diablo Immortal, check out our beginner's guide to help you get acclimated to Blizzard's newest entry in its popular looter franchise.