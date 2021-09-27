Halo Co-Creator on Infinite Beta Xur Location PS5 Restock Tracker Extreme Rules 2021 Results Halo Infinite Beta Update Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide
Diablo II: Resurrected Character Lockout Bug Is Still An Issue

Blizzard implemented a maintenance patch, but character lockouts are still being reported.

Diablo II: Resurrected launched September 23--and in its first week since release, certain players are experiencing character lockouts, and others are also seeing their offline characters disappear or lose progress.

The character lockout error seems to be the system not registering that players have gone off the server, thus throwing up the following error message when players try to login again, "Failed to enter the game. This character is already in a game on this server. Please try again."

Blizzard attempted to fix both errors and other issues with a maintenance update on September 26, but it appears that certain characters still remain locked, judging by replies underneath the maintenance tweet and the continuous addition of new messages in bug report forum thread--an issue that Blizzard says it is looking further into and trying to address.

For offline disappearance issues--it also seems to still be a problem. Post-maintenance, some players are still reporting disappearances of their characters in another bug report forum thread. Blizzard previously advised players, for the time being and until a permanent fix is implemented, to avoid using the same name for offline and online characters.

In the same maintenance patch, Blizzard also investigated AVX issues and players being unable to create or join game lobbies.

Blizzard is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment ("DFEH") over the company's alleged discriminatory labor practices. The state of California stated in its lawsuit against Blizzard that the company "fostered a sexist culture," citing pay disparities between men and women, as well as other examples of a hostile work environment. You can read our article on the full timeline of Blizzard's lawsuit with California.

