Diablo Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With A Global Tattoo Tour

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Diablo, Blizzard has announced that it'll be helping select fans show off their passion for the franchise--permanently--with a tattoo shop takeover tour. The tour will be a global event and will begin in Los Angeles, travel through Europe, and eventually end in Australia.

Blizzard added that "some of the world's greatest tattoo artists" will be involved and will create tattoo designs inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans.

Anyone interested in some devilish ink can share their connection with the Diablo franchise on the game's various social media platforms, and if their story gets selected, they'll win a custom Diablo tattoo from one of the headlining artists. Provided that they're over the age of 18, that is. Even if you don't win, you can still appear at one of the tattoo studios to get some fresh ink, and temporary flash tattoos will be available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event runs from July 16 to September 10, and will include the following tattoo studios and artists along the way:

Los Angeles

  • Date: July 16
  • Studio: Vatican Studios
  • Headlining Artist: Dmitry Troshin

Chicago

  • Date: July 23
  • Studio: Mayday Tattoo Co.
  • Headlining Artist: Pony Lawson

New York

  • Date: July 30
  • Studio: Inked NYC
  • Headlining Artist: DJ Tambe

Miami

  • Date: August 6
  • Studio: Till The End Tattoos
  • Headlining Artist: Tatu Baby

London

  • Date: August 13
  • Studio: Noir Ink Studio
  • Headlining Artist: Thomas Jarlier

Berlin

  • Date: August 18
  • Studio: Das Kabinett Studio
  • Headlining Artist: Matteo Maldenti

Melbourne

  • Date: September 3
  • Studio: Oculus Tattoo
  • Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce

Sydney

  • Date: September 10
  • Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo
  • Headlining Artist: Jimi May

In other Diablo 4 news, last week's Xbox and Bethesda showcase showed off the fifth and final class, the Necromancer, for the game. A Diablo 4 beta is also apparently on the way and you can check out our Diablo 4 interview with Blizzard that provides more details on endgame activities, customization, and the new Legendary system for creative crafting. Blizzard has also been embroiled in lawsuits and allegations brought against it, which range from worker discrimination through to potential ethics violations. To see a full list of everything going on, you can check out GameSpot's Activision Blizzard lawsuits timeline.

