Diablo 4's Release Date May Have Leaked Early

Supposedly a Microsoft Store hidden listing points to a June launch for the action-RPG.

By on

Comments

Activision Blizzard will reportedly release Diablo 4 on June 5, 2023. The action-RPG will supposedly be in the spotlight at The Game Awards, where this date and preorders will be announced.

Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia apparently found a hidden listing on the Microsoft Store that revealed Diablo 4's release date. On Xbox, the game will apparently be 80GB in size and come in three different editions: standard, digital deluxe, and ultimate.

Windows Central added that preorders will offer early access to an open beta in the spring, possibly April. The site also said journalists and influencers are currently playing a closed beta of Diablo 4, specifically noting "it's looking quite fantastic."

All of this info lines up relatively well with a report from November stating Diablo 4 would launch in April. It was also conveyed at that time the action-RPG would appear at The Game Awards with preorders opening soon thereafter.

It's unknown if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard could go through before the June release date. If so, Diablo 4 is a prime candidate to come to Game Pass.

Diablo 4 was originally announced at BlizzCon 2019. The dungeon crawler is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Click To Unmute
Diablo IV | Developer Update: Closed End Game Beta
  1. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  3. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  4. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
  5. Dead Island 2 - Welcome to HELL-A Gameplay Trailer
  6. The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
  7. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
  8. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
  9. GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
  10. ELDEN RING | Free Colosseum Update Trailer
  11. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern Trailer
  12. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - "Awake" Cinematic

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo IV
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)