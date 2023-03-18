Diablo 4 - How To Use Transmog And Dyes

Diablo 4 lets you amass countless items as you explore the world and beat up enemies. Some are useful since they boost your character, while others are utter garbage. Still, there are those that might look quite nice, and you probably want to keep their cosmetic effect. Here's our Diablo 4 guide to help you with the transmog system, as well as the dyes or pigments.

How to use the Diablo 4 transmog system

The Diablo 4 transmog system can be accessed via the Wardrobe, which is found in the Kyovashad inn. You'll visit this city early in the campaign. Anyway, given that Kyovashad is the main hub in the Fractured Peaks, it will have this particular feature, though you might also see it elsewhere when you get to visit the hubs/major cities in future acts.

As for the designs of each weapon and armor, you won't have access to these by default. Instead, you'll need to visit the Blacksmith. When you mouse over an item, it should say "unlocks new look on salvage," along with a pickaxe icon. These denote that salvaging these gear pieces would permanently save their design for use in transmogrification.

Make sure you salvage unwanted gear pieces in case they unlock new transmog options.

Anyway, back to the Diablo 4 transmog system and Wardrobe. You'll notice the Appearance tab, which is akin to character creation where you changed your character's face and markings, as well as the Wardrobe tab, which is where we'll make some cosmetic tweaks. Here's the gist:

You can change the looks of your headgear, chestpiece, gloves, leggings, boots, mainhand weapon, and off-hand weapon. Again, the transmog options are those that you've salvaged beforehand.

You may also choose a pigment or dye among those that are available.

The Ensemble section lets you select a cosmetic loadout or combination of sorts. You can change the looks of your character's gear pieces instantly based on each setup that you save.

Once you're done, you can toggle a transmog's activation per slot via the inventory panel.

You can change pigment/dye coloring and save ensemble slots.

In any case, transmogrification is just one of the many features in the main city. You can learn about the others in our Kyovashad city/hub guide.