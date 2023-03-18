Diablo 4 - Sorcerer Build Guide

One of the hero classes in Diablo 4 is the Sorcerer, a traditional spellcaster that can use fire, ice, and lightning. With dozens of abilities, you might be wondering which ones are decent for progression. Here's our Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build guide to help you pick the best skills for the campaign.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build for the beta

The Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build focuses primarily on area-of-effect (AoE) due to countless enemy mobs that you have to eliminate. Moreover, since we're still at the game's beta stage, character's are capped at level 25. Also, for a more in-depth explanation of each ability, you can visit our Sorcerer overviews regarding active skills, talents/passives, and the Enchantment mechanic.

Shock spells like Spark and Chain Lightning, combined with Crackling Energy, provide some much-needed AoE killing power.

Basic: Spark (Flickering) - Spark is your spammable spell which can easily bounce off other foes. It's also a means of generating Crackling Energy, little orbs that cause lightning to emanate from your character to hit nearby hostiles.

Core: Chain Lightning (Destructive) - Chain Lightning rebounds off enemies and your character, with crits that can proc Crackling Energy, too.

Defensive: Frost Nova (Mystical) - Frost Nova is ideal for the Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build since it's a key crowd-control spell. Not only will enemies get frozen, but they'll also become vulnerable (i.e., take increased damage).

Conjuration: Hydra (Invoked) - The Hydra is something you plop down, as it's a creature that acts akin to an auto-turret. It will rapidly shoot hostiles, and your crits will also increase its crit chance.

Mastery: Meteor (Wizard's) - Meteor has a huge AoE radius, made even better by the Enhanced variant. With it, hitting three or more enemies gives a chance that another Meteor will crash down.

Ultimate: Deep Freeze - Deep Freeze acts as your emergency button since it makes your character immune for four seconds. Moreover, you'll do additional damage, inflict the chill effect, and cause an explosion when the duration has expired.

The Hydra will pelt hostiles with fiery projectiles, and you don't even need to worry about it.

Passives:

Elemental Attunement - This is mostly to reset the cooldown of Frost Nova (or any other Defensive skill you choose).

Glass Cannon - Another viable option for extra DPS, though you also take more damage in return.

Static Discharge - This increases the chance that a Crackling Energy is formed when your Shock skills crit.

Enchantment:

Fireball - Killing an enemy with any skill causes them to explode; this Fireball causes 50% of its damage. In short, every kill leads to an explosion, with more things going "kablooey" due to the proc. Enchantment passives don't require the spell itself to be equipped in an active/castable slot, but you do need at least one point/rank in them. Gear pieces that provide a rank are also considered as unlocks.

