Diablo 4 - Rogue Talents Guide
Learn about the Rogue's talents in Diablo 4.
The Rogue in Diablo 4 waylays hostiles by using lightning-fast attacks and nimble movement. Apart from the skills that you can use, there are also talents that provide some boons that synergize with your playstyle. Here's our Diablo 4 Rogue talents overview guide to help you with the perks that you can unlock and select.
Diablo 4 Rogue talents
The Diablo 4 Rogue talents, similar to other classes, use a tier grouping system. You can unlock certain options upon spending some talent points, and a few can also be upgraded further. We've enumerated them below, noting the possible upgrades and connected nodes. Likewise, you'll want to look at each passive's effect. There are those that provide buffs to actions in general, while others are tailored for specific builds. A few are even related to the Imbuement system, where you can infuse abilities with poison, shadow, or cold damage.
Core tier/grouping talent options
- Stutter Step - Critical hits grant increased movement speed.
- Sturdy - Slightly reduces the damage you take in close-quarters combat.
- Siphoning Strikes - Heals you for a small percentage when you land crits in melee range.
Agility tier/grouping talent options
- Rugged - Reduces damage taken against damage-over-time (DoT) effects.
- Reactive Defense - Reduces damage taken when affected by control impairing effects.
- Concussive - Increases your crit chance against enemies that you've knocked back or knocked down.
- Rapid Gambits - Your Evade cooldown is reduced when you daze enemies.
- Trick Attacks - Landing a crit on a dazed enemy will knock them down.
- Weapon Mastery - Gain a bonus depending on the weapon type that you have equipped:
- Daggers - Increased damage against healthy enemies.
- Swords - Increased damage.
- Bows - Increased damage against vulnerable enemies.
- Crossbows - Increased critical damage.
Subterfuge tier/grouping talent options
- Agile - Using a cooldown increases your dodge chance.
- Mending Obscurity - Heal for a percentage of your HP when stealthed.
- Exploit - Increased damage against healthy and injured enemies.
- Malice - Increased damage against vulnerable enemies.
Imbuement tier/grouping talent options
- Precision Imbuement - Increase the crit chance of imbued skills.
- Shadow Crash - Lucky Hit; shadow damage can stun enemies.
- Consuming Shadows - Generate energy when you kill enemies with shadow damage.
- Deadly Venom - Increased poisoning damage.
- Debilitating Toxins - Poisoned enemies deal less damage.
- Alchemical Advantage - Increases your attack speed for each enemy you've poisoned.
- Frigid Finesse - Increased damage against chilled and frozen enemies.
- Chilling Weight - Chilled enemies have their movement speed reduced further.
Ultimate tier/grouping talent options
- Trap Mastery - Increases your crit chance against vulnerable and crowd-controlled enemies when Poison Trap and Death Trap are activated.
- Aftermath - Restore energy after using an Ultimate skill.
- Innervation - Lucky Hit; chance to restore energy.
- Alchemist's Fortune - Non-physical damage has increased Lucky Hit chance.
- Second Wind - Increased Lucky Hit chance for each 100 energy that you spend.
- Adrenaline Rush - Increased energy regeneration while moving.
- Impetus - After moving for a few meters, your next attack deals increased damage.
- Haste - While above 50 energy, gain increased movement speed; while below 50 energy, gain increased attack speed.
Key Passives
The Diablo 4 Rogue talents also have Key Passives, which are unlocked once you spend 33 skill points. However, you're only allowed to choose one.
- Momentum - Cutthroat skills gain a Momentum stack if they hit a stunned/dazed/frozen enemy, or if they hit a target from behind. At three Momentum stacks, you gain 20% damage reduction, 30% energy regeneration, and 15% movement speed.
- Close-Quarters Combat - Cutthroat and Marksman skills grant a 10% attack speed bonus for eight seconds if you hit an enemy at close range. If you gain the bonus from both skill types, you'll deal 20% increased damage versus crowd-controlled enemies.
- Precision - Marksman skills that crit grant Precision, which adds a crit damage stacking bonus (up to 20%). At maximum Precision, your next Marksman skill is a guaranteed crit with 40% increased crit damage, all while consuming the existing stacks.
- Victimize - Lucky Hit; dealing direct damage to a vulnerable enemy has a chance to cause an AoE explosion.
- Exposure - Lucky Hit; dealing direct damage to an enemy affected by a trap has a 25% chance to reduce cooldowns or drop a cluster of exploding stun grenades.
Diablo 4 is currently in its beta stage. As such, some of the information here may change as we get closer to the game's official launch on June 6. We'll update this guide accordingly. For now, you may visit our class hub.
