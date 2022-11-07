Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

The site went on to say that Diablo 4, which was announced in 2019, will appear during The Game Awards in December. Blizzard will ramp up Diablo 4 marketing soon, beginning during The Game Awards in December, it was reported. That is also when preorders for the game will reportedly begin.

The site also reported that there will be a "premium physical collector's edition" of Diablo 4 that comes with a number of goodies and perks, including early access to an open beta in February 2023. The April 2023 release date for Diablo 4 is expected to be announced at The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2022 is on tap for Thursday, December 8, so it won't be too much longer until all becomes clear.

Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard and all of its franchises and studios, including Diablo. The deal hasn't gone through yet, but if/when it does, that opens the possibility for Diablo to come to Xbox Game Pass.

Activision Blizzard's next earnings briefing is scheduled for today, November 7, so keep checking back for updates on the Diablo series and all of the company's franchises.