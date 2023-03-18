Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols And Whispering Key Explained

Even though Diablo 4 has only just been released in a beta phase, there's already plenty of new content for fans to check out. There's a new open world to explore, skill trees to unlock and test out, and hordes of enemies to kill. While all of this is technically new to all players, Diablo veterans will undoubtedly understand most of what's going around them. However, there are a few brand new mechanics and features in Diablo 4 that every player will have to learn about. One of these new features is an item called Murmuring Obols.

Players might notice they have earned some of this mysterious currency, but they may not understand exactly how they got them or what to spend them on. We will illuminate the mystery around the Murmuring Obols so players have one less thing to worry about in Sanctuary.

The purpose of Murmuring Obols

Currently, in the beta of Diablo 4, there is only one use for the Murmuring Obols. Players can visit a Purveyor of Curiosities shop, which is marked by the bank icon on your map, and spend their Murmuring Obols on some mystery items. The items are broken up by category, and the categories are as follows:

All weapons for your class (e.g. Sorcerers only see Focus, Wand, Staff)

Cap

Tunic

Gloves

Boots

Pants

Whispering Key

The Purveyor of Curiosities is your one-stop-shop for spending Murmuring Obols.

Aside from the Whispering Key, players can spend a varying amount of Murmuring Obols for a chance to earn a rare item in each of the specific categories. For example, if you need a new Staff for your Sorcerer character, you can spend 75 Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities shop. Then, you will have a chance to be rewarded with a rare Staff. Note, just because you spend the Obols does not mean you will get a rare item. You only have a chance to be rewarded with an item of that rarity. If you get some bad luck, you will only receive a common item that's likely no better than what you currently have equipped. It's essentially gambling, Diablo 4 style.

All of the categories have varying prices, with the armor pieces costing less than the weapons. The shop will only have weapons based on your current class, though, so you won't be able to buy a Staff or Wand as a Barbarian, for example. However, if you're feeling lucky and have been in the market for a new Tunic or melee weapon, then you can take your chances at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

As for the Whispering Key, this item is only used to open Silent Chests, which are few and far between on the map. Although, as far as we can tell, the Purveyor of Curiosities shop is the only location that sells these keys. They go for 20 Obols each, and you are guaranteed to receive one if you choose to buy it.

Your Obols are displayed next to your Gold in the Character menu.

You are able to see exactly how many Murmuring Obols you have in your inventory by opening your Character menu (C on keyboard) and looking at the very bottom of the window. To the right of where your Gold is displayed, there will be a pair of purple circles and a number to the right of them. That number is your current amount of Obols.

How to get Murmuring Obols

If you're in a gambling mood but don't have enough Murmuring Obols for the weapon you want, you can go out and try to procure some in Diablo 4. So far in the beta, the only way to obtain the currency is through in-game events.

An example of an in-game event happening in Diablo 4. | Provided by Blizzard

These are marked by large red circles on your mini-map and usually involve you killing enemies for a set amount of time. We have encountered several events during our time with the beta, with one of them requiring us to hold off enemies to save a woman that's hiding under a cart and another killing demons to stop a demonic ritual. After you have completed the event, a treasure chest will spawn in the middle of the event area. Open the chest, and a solid number of Murmuring Obols will appear as loot.

The usual reward is around 20 Murmuring Obols along with Gold and other gear pieces and weapons. The events themselves don't take more than a couple minutes, so they're certainly worth completing if you can find them. For more on the new action-RPG, don't miss our Diablo 4 class guide.