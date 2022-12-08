Diablo 4 June 2023 Release Date Seemingly Confirmed In New Report

Blizzard's sequel is six months away, with a new report stating developers are being incentivized to work long hours in order to see it over the finish line.

By on

Comments

Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023, according to a new report documenting the challenges Blizzard employees have faced over the course of the game's development. The date lines up with previous leaks via the Microsoft store that pointed towards a June release.

The Washington Post reports Diablo IV was originally slated to arrive in April 2023, but that the team "felt it needed more time and was able to get the June date approved." However, there is still work to be done on Diablo IV, with the Post reporting that while it is not being required, the development team is being incentivized to work long hours and "crunch" on the project due to various stock bonuses that will be paid out once Diablo IV releases and are at least partly based on performance.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo's 10 Year Call of Duty Deal Explained | GameSpot News
  2. Everything To Know About Choo Choo Charles
  3. Tekken 8 - A Special Message From Harada
  4. The Division Resurgence: Official World Introduction Trailer
  5. Call of Duty®: Mobile - Official Season 11: Ultimate Frontier Trailer
  6. High On Life Everything to Know
  7. Warhammer 40K Darktide Video Review
  8. Need For Speed Unbound Video Review
  9. Witcher: Blood Origin - Meet Èile, The Fighting Bard
  10. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  11. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  12. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview

According to one Blizzard employee quoted in the article, Blizzard is "not willing to delay the game anymore," so the team will have to "figure out how much we're willing to hurt ourselves to make sure the game gets released in a good enough state." An internal company email from November sent to the Diablo IV team acknowledged that the development team was "moving into a period where some people may put in some extra hours."

Blizzard looked to bring in additional help to get Diablo IV over the finish line in the form of the Activision-owned developer Vicarious Visions, now known as Blizzard Albany. However, the integration process has been described as bumpy, which has led to duplicate work, according to the Post.

Blizzard is expected to officially announce Diablo IV's release date at The Game Awards. In a recent Diablo IV hands-on preview, we said the upcoming ARPG seems to be "on the right track" and delivers "on its promise of giving players far more agency than before in how they both play and build their favorite characters."

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo IV
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)