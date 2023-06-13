Diablo 4 Hotfix Nerfs Dungeons Used For Power Leveling

Blizzard has released its ninth Diablo IV hotfix since the game released last week, and it contains a nerf for elite monster spawns in popular XP farming dungeons. Fans aren't too happy about the change, pointing out that the nerfed dungeons were some of the most enjoyable to run in the game.

Previous Diablo hotfixes have tweaked spawn rates to try and balance overly-popular dungeons, with the last six fixes containing "further adjustments to Elite monster rates in dungeons." The most recent patch also comes with a developer note, which adds, "we are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others."

Players aren't happy with the change, with many expressing frustration in a Reddit thread that Blizzard chose to nerf spawn rates for its most popular dungeons, rather than increasing rates for the less popular ones. Fans agree that blasting through large mobs is Diablo IV at its most fun, with standard dungeon spawn rates often feeling underwhelming.

In better news, the new hotfix has also re-enabled Edgemaster’s Aspect and Aspect of Berserk Ripping after fixing the earlier issues that were attached to the legendary aspects. The patch also includes a number of other bug fixes. The full patch notes can be found below:

DIABLO IV HOTFIX 9 - JUNE 12, 2023 - 1.0.2

Dungeons

Further adjustments to elite monster density in dungeons.

Developer Note: We are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others.

Bug Fixes

Legendary Aspect Changes

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the “Edgemaster’s Aspect” Legendary Affix was incorrectly reapplied to Whirlwind when a Shout was used.

Resolved issues relating to “Aspect of Berserk Ripping” and Barbarian’s Two-Handed Sword Expertise that were allowing players to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Miscellaneous