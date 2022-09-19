Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World

Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG.

The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.

The footage is heavily watermarked, indicating its status as a test build. Parts of the game appear under construction, such as untextured objects. Some NPCs are also voice-acted with text-to-speech programs. While the leak shows off expected Diablo fare, it also reveals a mind-bogglingly large world map, which is uncovered as the player explores. It's larger and more open than previous Diablo worlds, though fear not, as there are still plenty of dungeons.

This leak emerged just a day after footage and screenshots from GTA 6 also leaked. This is also the second time this year that unofficial Diablo 4 footage has emerged, though the last time it focused on character creation and difficulty settings. Diablo 4's current game director, Joe Shely, replaced Luis Barriaga, who departed Blizzard after California filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company.