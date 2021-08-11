Diablo 4 Game Director And Two Other Devs Ousted From Activision Blizzard - Report

Three prominent Activision Blizzard developers have left the company in the wake of a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed by California state.

Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga, Blizzard lead level designer Jesse McCree (who's also the namesake for Overwatch's cowboy hero), and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft's names are no longer displayed on Blizzard's employee directory or company Slack, according to Kotaku.

The publication's sources said Activision Blizzard didn't specify why the three developers were ousted from their positions. However, these departures arrive after a lawsuit California filed against the gaming giant alleged that the company fostered a culture of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination.

Jesse McCree is of particular mention, as he was one of many current and former developers seen in the now infamous "Cosby Suite" photo that made its rounds in late July. Jonathan LeCraft also appears in this photo, as does Blizzard lead game designer Cory Stockton. According to Kotaku, Stockton was placed on leave earlier this month but remains at Blizzard.

It's unclear if McCree's name will be removed from Overwatch, although Blizzard's World of Warcraft team recently vowed to remove "not appropriate" references from its game.

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard said employees regardless of position or tenure will be "held accountable" in the wake of the lawsuit, saying "decisive action" will be taken against those workers who impede on the company's integrity.

GameSpot has reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment and will report back with anything it shares.