Diablo 4 Discounted To $50 At Amazon For Black Friday

The console versions of Diablo IV are down to just $50 (was $70) during Amazon and Best Buy's early Black Friday sales. The limited-time price drop applies to physical editions on PS5, PS4, and the cross-gen Xbox bundle that includes both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions. Note that the PS4 discount is only available at Amazon.

Anchored by brutally satisfying character classes that you can wield in battle, Diablo 4 is an atmospheric descent into danger. In a world overflowing with deadly monsters, it's up to you to carve a bloody path through the demonic forces that stand between you and Lillith, an ancient demon who has escaped from hell. There's a more sinister plot going on in the background, but we won't spoil it here in case you haven't played the game yet.

"Diablo IV's surprisingly moving and engrossing story encapsulates gameplay systems that have learnt all the right lessons from entries past," Alessandro Barbosa wrote in GameSpot's Diablo IV review. "It represents a measured approach to combining the many elements from previous entries that worked into a system that feels like the new standard-bearer for action role-playing."

Something else worth noting with Diablo IV is that the game has a long-term plan in place. Once you reach the end of the campaign, the focus will be on seasonal events that aren't too dissimilar from Destiny 2's current seasonal model. These will run for three months at a time, and will introduce a host of new features to Diablo IV as the game continues to evolve over time. Season 2 started October 17 and runs until January 2004, so you still have plenty of time to jump in before Season 3 starts.