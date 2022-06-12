Diablo 4 Beta Sign-Ups Now Available

You can now sign up for the Diablo IV beta on the game's official website. The webpage currently only has the beta listed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, although the game was announced to be coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well.

You can pre-register on the Diablo IV website, with the option to do so at the bottom of the page. It does say that you can register for a chance to play, so signing up does not guarantee access to the beta. Blizzard has not announced when the Diablo IV betas will take place and the game currently does not have a release date, although a beta test suggests it may be closer than expected.

The website does not ask for your preferred platform when you register and you are required to have a Battle.net account to sign up. Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 were delayed by Blizzard back in November, with neither title likely to release until April 2023.

Diablo IV is the latest mainline entry in the dungeon crawling RPG, which is being developed as Blizzard deals with ongoing lawsuits over allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic workplace. Activision Blizzard is also in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, with the deal expected to close by June 2023.