Diablo 4 - Best Barbarian Legendary Aspects Guide

Whether you obtain your Legendary Aspects from a dungeon or by extracting them from gear, you will want to ensure your weapons and armor in Diablo 4 has the right effects for your build. If you are playing as a Barbarian in Diablo 4, you will likely be using one of a few different builds. As such, you will require certain Legendary Aspects to aid you on your quest to become a formidable foe in Sanctuary.

Below, we have compiled a list of the best Legendary Aspects for Barbarians to use in Diablo 4. These will range from the best general Aspects to the best ones for specific builds.

The best Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

For the purpose of this list, we have chosen Legendary Aspects that you can find throughout the many dungeons in Sanctuary. These Aspects will be found in your Codex of Power after you complete the dungeon in question. From there, you can head to The Occultist, imprint the Aspect from your codex onto a compatible piece of gear, and you will now possess its effects.

You can see all of the best Legendary Aspects we have discovered for the Barbarian below.

Best General Legendary Aspects for a Barbarian

These Aspects will be for any build that you decide to run as a Barbarian in Diablo 4. Some of them will be specific to Barbarians while others can be used for any class in the game.

Rapid Aspect

Source: Dry Steppes - Buried Halls

Effect: Basic skills gain +15% attack speed.

Aspect of the Protector

Source: Fractured Peaks - Lost Archives

Effect: Damaging an elite grants you a Barrier that absorbs X damage for 10 seconds; can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury

Source: Fractured Peaks - Hallowed Ossuary

Effect: Killing an enemy with a core skill refunds 10% of its base cost; can only happen once per skill cast.

Aspect of Disobedience

Source: Kehjistan - Halls of the Damned

Effect: Gain +0.25% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any type of damage; stacks up to 25%.

Whirlwind Barbarian Aspects

These Aspects are based on the Whirlwind build for Barbarians, which utilizes shouts, the Berserking buff, and the main core skill of Whirlwind.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Source: Fractured Peaks - Garan Hold

Effect: +5% Whirlwind critical chance for every second that it's channeled, up to 20%.

Aspect of Echoing Fury

Source: Khejistan - Sirocco Caverns

Effect: Shout skills grant +2 fury per second while active.

Relentless Berserker's Aspect

Source: Kehjistan - Hakan's Refuge

Effect: Lucky Hit; damaging an enemy with a core skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by one second; this duration is doubled if you land a critical strike with your core skill.

Death Wish Aspect

Source: Scosglen - Penitent Cairn

Effect: Gain X Thorns while Berserking.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping

Source: Dry Steppes - Mournfield

Effect: Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the base damage as additional bleeding damage over five seconds.

Aspect of Burning Rage

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: While Berserking, you deal X fire damage every second to surrounding enemies.

Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: Whirlwind periodically Pulls enemies to you.

Dust Devil's Aspect

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal xx damage to surrounding enemies.

Bleed Barbarian Aspects

Finally, we have the next most popular build for a Barbarian, which is one centered around the bleed skills and bleed damage.

Aspect of Anemia

Source: Fractured Peaks - Kor Dragan Barracks

Effect: Lucky Hit; direct damage against bleeding enemies has a 20% chance to stun them for two seconds.

Slaking Aspect

Source: Fractured Peaks - Maulwood

Effect: Lucky Hit; +30% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy.

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: After spending X Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill deals X% increased damage.

Weapon Master's Aspect

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: Your Weapon Mastery Skills have an additional Charge. Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill has up to an X% chance to Stun them for X seconds.

Skullbreaker's Aspect

Source: Extracted from legendary gear

Effect: Stunning a Bleeding enemy deals X% of their total Bleeding amount to them as Physical damage.

Iron Blood Aspect

Source: Kehjistan - Forgotten Ruins

Effect: Gain X% Damage Reduction for each Nearby Bleeding enemy up to X% maximum.

And that does it for the best Barbarian Aspects in Diablo 4, as of right now. It's very possible that more Aspects could become useful in the future, but these are what worked best for us during our Barbarian playthrough. For more on Diablo 4, bookmark our Diablo 4 guides hub.