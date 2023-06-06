Diablo 4 - Best Barbarian Legendary Aspects Guide
Barbarians have access to plenty of powerful Legendary Aspects, but which ones are the best to use for certain builds?
Whether you obtain your Legendary Aspects from a dungeon or by extracting them from gear, you will want to ensure your weapons and armor in Diablo 4 has the right effects for your build. If you are playing as a Barbarian in Diablo 4, you will likely be using one of a few different builds. As such, you will require certain Legendary Aspects to aid you on your quest to become a formidable foe in Sanctuary.
Below, we have compiled a list of the best Legendary Aspects for Barbarians to use in Diablo 4. These will range from the best general Aspects to the best ones for specific builds.
The best Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4
For the purpose of this list, we have chosen Legendary Aspects that you can find throughout the many dungeons in Sanctuary. These Aspects will be found in your Codex of Power after you complete the dungeon in question. From there, you can head to The Occultist, imprint the Aspect from your codex onto a compatible piece of gear, and you will now possess its effects.
You can see all of the best Legendary Aspects we have discovered for the Barbarian below.
Best General Legendary Aspects for a Barbarian
These Aspects will be for any build that you decide to run as a Barbarian in Diablo 4. Some of them will be specific to Barbarians while others can be used for any class in the game.
Rapid Aspect
- Source: Dry Steppes - Buried Halls
- Effect: Basic skills gain +15% attack speed.
Aspect of the Protector
- Source: Fractured Peaks - Lost Archives
- Effect: Damaging an elite grants you a Barrier that absorbs X damage for 10 seconds; can only happen once every 30 seconds.
Aspect of Unrelenting Fury
- Source: Fractured Peaks - Hallowed Ossuary
- Effect: Killing an enemy with a core skill refunds 10% of its base cost; can only happen once per skill cast.
Aspect of Disobedience
- Source: Kehjistan - Halls of the Damned
- Effect: Gain +0.25% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any type of damage; stacks up to 25%.
Whirlwind Barbarian Aspects
These Aspects are based on the Whirlwind build for Barbarians, which utilizes shouts, the Berserking buff, and the main core skill of Whirlwind.
Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind
- Source: Fractured Peaks - Garan Hold
- Effect: +5% Whirlwind critical chance for every second that it's channeled, up to 20%.
Aspect of Echoing Fury
- Source: Khejistan - Sirocco Caverns
- Effect: Shout skills grant +2 fury per second while active.
Relentless Berserker's Aspect
- Source: Kehjistan - Hakan's Refuge
- Effect: Lucky Hit; damaging an enemy with a core skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by one second; this duration is doubled if you land a critical strike with your core skill.
Death Wish Aspect
- Source: Scosglen - Penitent Cairn
- Effect: Gain X Thorns while Berserking.
Aspect of Berserk Ripping
- Source: Dry Steppes - Mournfield
- Effect: Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the base damage as additional bleeding damage over five seconds.
Aspect of Burning Rage
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: While Berserking, you deal X fire damage every second to surrounding enemies.
Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: Whirlwind periodically Pulls enemies to you.
Dust Devil's Aspect
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal xx damage to surrounding enemies.
Bleed Barbarian Aspects
Finally, we have the next most popular build for a Barbarian, which is one centered around the bleed skills and bleed damage.
Aspect of Anemia
- Source: Fractured Peaks - Kor Dragan Barracks
- Effect: Lucky Hit; direct damage against bleeding enemies has a 20% chance to stun them for two seconds.
Slaking Aspect
- Source: Fractured Peaks - Maulwood
- Effect: Lucky Hit; +30% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy.
Aspect of Encroaching Wrath
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: After spending X Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill deals X% increased damage.
Weapon Master's Aspect
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: Your Weapon Mastery Skills have an additional Charge. Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill has up to an X% chance to Stun them for X seconds.
Skullbreaker's Aspect
- Source: Extracted from legendary gear
- Effect: Stunning a Bleeding enemy deals X% of their total Bleeding amount to them as Physical damage.
Iron Blood Aspect
- Source: Kehjistan - Forgotten Ruins
- Effect: Gain X% Damage Reduction for each Nearby Bleeding enemy up to X% maximum.
And that does it for the best Barbarian Aspects in Diablo 4, as of right now. It's very possible that more Aspects could become useful in the future, but these are what worked best for us during our Barbarian playthrough. For more on Diablo 4, bookmark our Diablo 4 guides hub.
