Diablo 3's Next Season Begins; Here Are The Potential Rewards

Season 11 of Diablo III is officially underway as of today, marking the first one where you'll be able to play as the recently released Necromancer class. It brings with it a new round of rewards, including some brand-new cosmetics.

The main reward that you'll likely be gunning for is a new pet, the Emerald Dragon. As pictured in the gallery below, it's a green serpent-like creature which, like all other pets, follows you around and picks up nearby gold (but otherwise doesn't affect gameplay). In addition to that, making your way through the Season Journey objectives will get you new portraits that feature a Treasure Goblin theme, as well as the Pant and Boot slots of the exclusive Conqueror set.

As always, completing certain milestones in the Season Journey earns you Haedrig's Gift, entitling you to the parts of a classic-specific set. For Season 11, here is the set for each class:

Barbarians -- Wrath of the Wastes

Crusaders -- Roland's Legacy

Demon Hunters -- Unhallowed Essence

Monks -- Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancers -- Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctors -- Helltooth Harness

Wizards -- Tal Rasha's Elements

With Necromancer still being a relatively new class, there's a good chance you may not have Bones of Rathma just yet. It's a six-piece set that resembles the Necromancer's look in Diablo II. Depending on how many pieces of it you have equipped, it offers a chance to reduce Army of the Dead's cooldown, provides damage reduction, and increases certain damage you deal when Skeletal Mages are active. You can see this, along with the other sets up for grabs, in the gallery above.