Diablo 3's Necromancer Class Pack Launches Next Week

While it may not be a proper expansion pack, Diablo III is in line to receive some major new content very soon with the Rise of the Necromancer pack. This DLC, the core component of which is the new Necromancer class, finally has a release date and is slated to launch on June 27.

The pack is priced at $15 and will be available following the release of the 2.6.0 update on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Console players who don't yet own the game can pick up Diablo III: Eternal Collection, which bundles the pack with the existing Ultimate Evil Edition. This carries a price tag of $60 but will be available for a limited time for $40. Blizzard did not specify how long this introductory pricing would last for.

Rise of the Necromancer adds the Necromancer class, which is based on the fan-favorite one from Diablo II. It can be played in both the campaign and Adventure mode like any other character. The pack also includes a number of other, less significant components, most of which are previewed in the video above. There's a non-combat pet, set of cosmetic wings, banner customization options, portrait frame, and pennant. Players also get two more character slots and stash tabs, although the latter is only available to PC players.

All of this will be accessible once the Rise of the Necromancer pack goes up for sale, which will be once maintenance on June 27 is complete. You can see the exact schedule for this here; on PC it starts at 10 AM PT / 1PM ET in North America and at 11 PM CEST in Europe. On consoles, it starts at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 5 PM CEST.

Even if you don't purchase the new pack, you'll still be getting new content with the release of the 2.6.0 update next week if you own the Reaper of Souls expansion. The Shrouded Moors and Temple of the Firstborn zones, the Realms of Fate, and Challenge Rifts all release for free as part of the patch.