Diablo 3's Big Update And Necromancer Class Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

Right on schedule, maintenance for Diablo III has wrapped up and update 2.6.0 is beginning to roll out on all platforms. Among many other things, this brings with it the Rise of the Necromancer pack that adds the new Necromancer class.

As previously detailed, the other major components of update 2.6.0 include Challenge Rifts (weekly static dungeons that have you playing as a set character), new zones (The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn, both found in Act 2 in Adventure mode), and new Realms of Fate bounties (which are located at new waypoints on the map).

Now that the update is available, Blizzard has released the full patch notes. Aside from the new content mentioned above, the bulk of these deal with item changes and adjustments to Set bonuses. There are also some quality-of-life changes, including a very welcome one for Greater Rifts. When you die when playing on your own, you can now resurrect immediately and the remaining time on the death timer will simply be removed from the amount you have left, and cooldowns will adjust accordingly. In other words, this spares you from having to sit there, doing nothing, without actually impacting the way a death affects a run.

The video above provides a quick overview of everything included in this update. You can check out the Necromancer's intro cinematic here and later today, watch our livestream featuring the new class.

Players looking to play as the Necromancer can pick up the Rise of the Necromancer pack for $15. Console players who don't yet own the game can pick up Diablo III: Eternal Collection, which bundles the pack with the existing Ultimate Evil Edition. This carries a price tag of $60 but will be available for a limited time for $40.