Diablo 3 Update Out Now For Some, Here's What It Does
Diablo 3's PTR has been updated.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Diablo III has received a big update for its public test realm on PC, bringing with it a bunch of balance changes. A number of abilities have been strengthened in the 2.6.1 patch, buffing their corresponding classes.
The Barbarian's Bloodshed effect has been "redesigned," for example, and it now deals damage "equal to 20% of your recent Critical Hits to enemies within 20 yards every second." The Crusader's limitless effect has also been overhauled, and will from now on increase the damage of Blessed Hammer to 640% and increase its area of effect by 20 yards.
The Necromancer has received a number of changes, though bear in mind that to test them, you will need to have purchased the class in the live game, as the ability to purchase it in the PTR has been disabled. Take a look at all the class's changed below. Elsewhere, developer Blizzard says many Legendary and Set items have had their drop chance increased, while many more have seen their damage effect go up.
Take a look at the full patch notes, via Blizzard, at the bottom of this article. Blizzard states that "this isn't the final version of the patch notes and that some changes may not be documented or described in full detail."
The last patch, 2.6.0, brought with it the Rise of the Necromancer pack, which added the new Necromancer class. It also introduced Challenge Rifts (weekly static dungeons that have you playing as a set character), new zones (The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn, both found in Act 2 in Adventure mode), and new Realms of Fate bounties (which are located at new waypoints on the map).
In our verdict, we thought Rise of the Necromancer was "a fantastic character pack that adds one of the best, most enjoyable classes to the existing game roster." Read more in our full Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer review.
Diablo III Update 2.6.1 PTR Patch Notes
Classes
- Barbarian Skills
- Battle Rage
- Bloodshed
- Has been redesigned:
- Deal damage equal to 20% of your recent Critical Hits to enemies within 20 yards every 1 second.
- Note: Bloodshed caused performance issues when encountering high enemy density, particularly when combined with Whirlwind, Pain Enhancer, and Gem of Efficacious Toxin.
- Bloodshed
- Battle Rage
- Crusader Skills
- Blessed Hammer
- Limitless
- Has been redesigned:
- Increase the damage of Blessed Hammer to 640% weapon damage as Holy and increase its area of effect by 20 yards.
- Note: The extra projectiles created by this rune were causing performance issues in cases with high enemy density.
- Limitless
- Blessed Hammer
- Necromancer Skills
- Command Skeletons
- Commanding your Skeletal Warriors will break crowd control effects on them
- Skeletal Warriors will no longer die after taking too many hits
- Design Philosophy: When we were first designing Command Skeletons, we wanted to capture the feeling of being an undead commander by having skeletons regularly spawn around the Necromancer and charge into battle during combat. It created a cool visual, but as the class evolved through Set bonuses and Legendary powers, it became clear that this visual began to hinder gameplay for some builds. Skeletal Warriors now have the same defenses as all other pets in the game.
- Devour
- Voracious
- Resource cost reduction stacks granted from this rune will now stack and are no longer overridden from multiple casts.
- Voracious
- Simulacrum
- Added a glow to the skill icon to indicate when Simulacrum is active.
- Skeletal Mage
- This skill will now display the duration of the oldest mage raised as a buff in addition to the total number of mages active
- Design Philosophy: This change is largely to provide transparency to players on the duration of their mage armor. This will be especially useful to players using the Bones of Rathma set. It's our goal that players will no longer feel compelled to refresh their Skeletal Mage counter when they're already at max.
- Bone Armor
- Essence cost removed.
- Can now be cast while moving.
- Army of the Dead
- Frozen Army
- The pulsing damage from this rune has been spread out
- Design Philosophy: This was done to ensure enemies within range are evenly hit and to better align with the visual. This will result in more targets being hit more consistently for the stated weapon damage amount.
- Frozen Army
- Command Skeletons
- Necromancer Passives
- Fueled By Death
- The movement speed bonus from this passive can now exceed the 25% cap
- Fueled By Death
- Witch Doctor Skills
- Soul Harvest
- Adding a stack or refreshing Soul Harvest now refreshes all stacks of Soul Harvest.
- Soul Harvest
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which prevented Army of the Dead from sometimes triggering when the player is immediately afflicted by a monster's crowd control after casting it
- Fixed an issue where enemy monsters could heal themselves when striking another monster afflicted by Leech
- Fixed a bug which caused Skeletal Mages to sometimes spawn up in the air
- Fixed an issue where the firewall left behind by Arcane Orb – Scorch was not dealing damage
- Fixed an issue which caused Skeletal Mages to lose their target when players used Command Skeletons to attack the same target
- Fixed an issue which caused connection issues when players used a channeling skill while attempting to force move at the same time
Items
- General
- Many Legendary and Set items have had their drop chance increased
Legendary Items
- Barbarian
- Bracers of Destruction
- Seismic Slam deals
300–400%400-500% increased damage to the first 5 enemies it hits.
- Seismic Slam deals
- Bracers of the First Men
- Hammer of the Ancients attacks 50% faster and deals
150–200%300-400% increased damage.
- Hammer of the Ancients attacks 50% faster and deals
- Fury of the Vanished Peak
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Seismic Slam damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Reduces the Fury cost of Seismic Slam by
40-50% and increases its damage by 400-500%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Gavel of Judgement
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Hammer of the Ancients damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
Hammer of the Ancients returns 20–25 Fury if it hits 3 or fewer enemies.The damage of Hammer of the Ancients is increased by 400-500% and it returns 25 Fury if it hits 3 or fewer enemies.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Note: The Legendary power on this item is currently not functioning; this will be fixed in an upcoming patch
- Girdle of Giants
- Seismic Slam increases Earthquake damage by
80–100%200-250% for 3 seconds.
- Seismic Slam increases Earthquake damage by
- Skull Grasp
- Increase the damage of Whirlwind by
250–300%400-500%
- Increase the damage of Whirlwind by
- Standoff
- Furious Charge deals increased damage equal to
200–250%400-500% of your bonus movement speed.
- Furious Charge deals increased damage equal to
- Bracers of Destruction
- Crusader
- Blade of Prophecy
- No longer rolls a bonus to Condemn damage as an inherent affix.
- Two Condemned enemies also trigger Condemn's explosion and the damage of Condemn is increased by 350-450%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Bracer of Fury
- Heaven's Fury deals
150–200%300-400% increased damage to enemies that are Blinded, Immobilized, or Stunned.
- Heaven's Fury deals
- Denial
- Each enemy hit by your Sweep Attack increases the damage of your next Sweep Attack by
30–40%100-125%, stacking up to 5 times.
- Each enemy hit by your Sweep Attack increases the damage of your next Sweep Attack by
- Faithful Memory
- Each enemy hit by Falling Sword increases the damage of Blessed Hammer by
50-60%60-80% for 10 seconds. Max 10 stacks.
- Each enemy hit by Falling Sword increases the damage of Blessed Hammer by
- Fate of the Fell
Gain two additional rays of Heaven’s Fury.
- Heaven's Fury gains two additional rays and has its damage increased by 150-200%.
- Frydehr’s Wrath'
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Condemn damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Condemn has no cooldown and has its damage increased by 450-600%, but instead costs 40 Wrath.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Removes the resource cost of Blessed Shield and increases Blessed Shield damage by 400-500%.
- Jekangbord
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Blessed Shield damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Blessed Shield ricochets to 6 additional enemies and has its damage increased by 300-400%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Blade of Prophecy
- Demon Hunter
- Dead Man's Legacy
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Multishot damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Legendary power now also increases Multishot damage, now reads Multishot hits enemies below
50-60% health twice and its damage is increased by 125-150%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- The damage of Impale is increased by 60-80% and
Impaleitreturns 10–15 Hatred if it hits an enemy already Impaled.
- Manticore
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Multishot damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Reduces the Hatred cost of Cluster Arrow by
40-50% and increases its damage by 250-300%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Multishot attacks 50% faster and its damage is increased by 125-150%.
- Dead Man's Legacy
- Monk
- Binding of the Lost
- Each hit with Seven-Sided Strike grants
3.0–3.5%4-5% damage reduction for 7 seconds.
- Each hit with Seven-Sided Strike grants
- Balance
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Tempest Rush damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- The damage of Tempest Rush is increased by 450-600% andwhen your Tempest Rush hits 3 or fewer enemies, it gains 100% Critical Hit Chance.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Exploding Palm's on-death explosion damage is increased by
250–300%400-500%.
- Incense Torch of the Grand Temple
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Wave of Light damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Reduces the Spirit cost of Wave of Light by
40–50% and increases its damage by 450-500%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Scarbringer
- The damage of Lashing Tail Kick is increased by
300%450-600%to the first 7 enemies hit.
- The damage of Lashing Tail Kick is increased by
- Binding of the Lost
- Necromancer
- Bloodsong Mail
- While in the Land of the Dead, Command Skeletons
gains the effect of all runes anddeals 100–125% additional damage and gains the effect of the Enforcer, Frenzy, Dark Mending and Freezing Grasp runes.
- While in the Land of the Dead, Command Skeletons
- Bloodtide Blade'
- Death Nova deals
20–30%80-100% increased damage for every enemy within 1525 yards.
- You gain an additional 40–50% damage reduction when there is an enemy afflicted by
your Decrepifyany of your curses.
- Death Nova deals
- Defiler Cuisses
- Your Bone Spirit's damage is increased by
75–100%400-500%for every second it is active.
- Army of the Dead now deals an additional 200-250% damage and gains the effect of the Unconventional Warfare rune.
- Your Bone Spirit's damage is increased by
- Golemskin Breeches
Your Golem's damage is increased by 100–125% andYou take 30% less damage while ityour Golem is alive and the cooldown on Command Golem is reduced by 20-25 seconds.
- Leger’s Disdain
- Grim Scythe deals an additional
7–10%65-80% damage for each point of essence it restores.
- Grim Scythe deals an additional
- Lost Time
- Your cold skills reduce the movement speed of enemies by 30%. In addition, your movement speed is increased by
4–5%8-10%for 5 seconds. Maximum 5 stacks.
- Bone Spear now costs 40 Essence and deals
375–450%550-700% increased damage.
- Your cold skills reduce the movement speed of enemies by 30%. In addition, your movement speed is increased by
- Mask of Scarlet Death
- When paired with the Revive: Purgatory rune, the mega-revived monster will drop the same number of corpses were used to create it on death.
- This item will now attempt to give preference to the strongest monster to become the mega-revive when selecting a group of corpses.
- Each different poison skill you use increases the damage of your poison skills by
50–65%75-100% for 15 seconds.
- Scythe of the Cycle
- Your Secondary skills deal
250–300%350-400% additional damage while Bone Armor is active but reduce the remaining duration of Bone Armor by 4 seconds.
- Your Secondary skills deal
- Steuart’s Greaves
- You gain
40–50%75-100% increased movement speed for 210seconds after using Blood Rush.
- You gain
- The Johnstone
Each corpse consumed in the Land of the Dead gGrants a 50 stacks of Macabre Knowledge when Land of the Dead expires.Macabre Knowledge increases the damage of Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion by 150–200% while outside Land of the Dead.
- Bloodsong Mail
- Witch Doctor
- Bakuli Jungle Wraps
- Firebats deals
150–200%250-300% increased damage to enemies affected by Locust Swarm or Piranhas.
- Firebats deals
- Mask of Jeram
- Pets deal
75–100%150-200% increased damage.
- Pets deal
- Staff of Chiroptera
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Firebats damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix.
- Firebats attacks 100% faster, and costs
70-75% less Mana, and has its damage increased by 150-200%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- The Short Man's Finger
- Gargantuan instead summons three smaller gargantuans
each more powerful than beforethat have their damage increased by 500-650%.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Note: There is currently a bug which causes the new and old versions of the ring to not work when both are equipped; this will be fixed in an upcoming PTR patch
- Gargantuan instead summons three smaller gargantuans
- Bakuli Jungle Wraps
- Wizard
- Orb of Infinite Depth
- Each time you hit an enemy with Explosive Blast your damage is increased by
4%8-10% and your damage reduction is increased by 15%20% for 6 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times.
- Each time you hit an enemy with Explosive Blast your damage is increased by
- Ranslor’s Folly
- Energy Twister does 225-300% more damage and periodically pulls in lesser enemies within 30 yards.
- Triumvirate
- Your Signature Spells increase the damage of Arcane Orb by
150–200%300-400% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times.
- Your Signature Spells increase the damage of Arcane Orb by
- Unstable Scepter
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Arcane Orb damage as an inherent affix.
- The damage of Arcane Orb
’sis increased by 350-450% and its explosion triggers an additional time..
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Wand of Woh
- No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Explosive Blast damage as an inherent affix.
- The damage of Explosive Blast is increased by 300-400% and 3 additional blasts are triggered after casting Explosive Blast.
- Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.
- Orb of Infinite Depth
- Set Items
- Barbarian
- Immortal King’s Call
- (6) Set
- While both Wrath of the Berserker and Call of the Ancients is active, you deal
400%750% increased damage.
- While both Wrath of the Berserker and Call of the Ancients is active, you deal
- (6) Set
- Might of the Earth
- (6) Set
- Increase the damage of Earthquake, Avalanche, Leap, Ground Stomp, Ancient Spear and Seismic Slam by
1200%3000%.
- Increase the damage of Earthquake, Avalanche, Leap, Ground Stomp, Ancient Spear and Seismic Slam by
- (6) Set
- The Legacy of Raekor
- (4) Set
- Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals
300%500% increased damage.
- Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals
- (6) Set
- Every use of Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Fury-spending attack by
750%1500%. This effect stacks. Every use of a Fury-spending attack consumes up to 5 stacks.
- Every use of Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Fury-spending attack by
- (4) Set
- Wrath of the Wastes
- (6) Set
- Whirlwind gains the effect of the Dust Devils rune and all Whirlwind damage is increased by 800% 1700%.
- (6) Set
- Immortal King’s Call
- Crusader
- Armor of Akkhan
- (6) Set
- While Akarat's Champion is active, you deal
600%900%increased damage and take 15%20% less damage.
- While Akarat's Champion is active, you deal
- (6) Set
- Thorns of the Invoker
- (2) Set
- Your Thorns damage now hits all enemies in a 15 yard radius around you. Each time you hit an enemy with Punish, Slash, or block an attack your Thorns is increased by
35%115% for 2 seconds.
- Your Thorns damage now hits all enemies in a 15 yard radius around you. Each time you hit an enemy with Punish, Slash, or block an attack your Thorns is increased by
- (6) Set
- The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 50% and deal
800%1600% of your Thorns damage to the first enemy hit.
- The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 50% and deal
- (2) Set
- Armor of Akkhan
- Demon Hunter
- Embodiment of the Marauder
- (6) Set
- Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, and Vengeance deal
1200%2100% increased damage for every active Sentry.
- Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, and Vengeance deal
- (6) Set
- Natalya's Vengeance
- (6) Set
- After casting Rain of Vengeance, deal
500%750%increased damage and take 60% reduced damage for 10 seconds.
- After casting Rain of Vengeance, deal
- (6) Set
- Unhallowed Essence
- (6) Set
- Your generators, Multishot, and Vengeance deal
40%70% increased damage for every point of Discipline you have.
- Your generators, Multishot, and Vengeance deal
- (6) Set
- Embodiment of the Marauder
- Monk
- Monkey King's Garb
- (6) Set
- Has been redesigned.
- Lashing Tail Kick, Tempest Rush, and Wave of Light have their damage increased by 600% for each stack of Sweeping Wind you have.
- (6) Set
- Uliana's Stratagem
- (4) Set
- Your Seven-Sided Strike deals
double777% its total damage with each hit.
- Your Seven-Sided Strike deals
- (6) Set
- Increase the damage of your Exploding Palm by
250%1800% and your Seven-Sided Strike detonates your Exploding Palm.
- Increase the damage of your Exploding Palm by
- (4) Set
- Monkey King's Garb
- Necromancer
- Pestilence Master's Shroud
- (6) Set
- Each corpse you consume grants you an Empowered Bone Spear charge that increases the damage of your next Bone Spear by 3000%. In addition, Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion damage is increased by 1500%.
- (6) Set
- Trag'Oul's Avatar
- (6) Set
- Your Life-spending abilities deal 3300% increased damage
but cost twice as much Life. Your healing from skills is increased by 100%.
- Your Life-spending abilities deal 3300% increased damage
- (6) Set
- Pestilence Master's Shroud
- Witch Doctor
- Helltooth Harness
- (2) Set
- Enemies hit by your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, or Wall of Death are afflicted by Necrosis, becoming Slowed, taking 1500% weapon damage every second
, and taking 20% increased damage from your attacks for 10 seconds.
- Enemies hit by your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, or Wall of Death are afflicted by Necrosis, becoming Slowed, taking 1500% weapon damage every second
- (6) Set
- After casting Wall of Death, gain
1400%1700%increased damage for 15 seconds to your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, and Wall of Death.
- Note: This set bonus is being temporarily disabled to fix an issue with the set. It will be re-enabled in a later PTR patch.
- After casting Wall of Death, gain
- Note: The damage bonus for you against enemies affected with Necrosis causes performance issues when encountering high density. This change is not intended to be a nerf and, when coupled with the six-piece change, should be a net buff for the complete set. This change should not change the gameplay style of this set.
- (2) Set
- Raiment of the Jade Harvester
- (2) Set
- When Haunt lands on an enemy already affected by Haunt, it instantly deals
120480 seconds worth of Haunt damage.
- When Haunt lands on an enemy already affected by Haunt, it instantly deals
- (6) Set
- Soul Harvest consumes your damage over time effects on enemies, instantly dealing
3001200 seconds worth of remaining damage.
- Soul Harvest consumes your damage over time effects on enemies, instantly dealing
- (2) Set
- Helltooth Harness
- Wizard
- Firebird's Finery
- (6) Set
- Your damage is increased by
120%200% and damage taken reduced by 3% for each enemy that is Ignited. This effect can stack up to 20 times. You always receive the maximum bonus whenever a nearby Elite monster is Ignited.
- Your damage is increased by
- (6) Set
- Vyr's Amazing Arcana
- (6) Set
- Increased number of Archon stacks gained when hitting with an Archon ability from 1 to 2.
- (6) Set
- Firebird's Finery
- Barbarian
- Other Items
- Shields acquired by Necromancer players can now properly roll the +Max Essence affix
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Mimics created from Rabid Strike were not correctly inheriting the player's bonus damage from Lashing Tail Kick, Seven Sided Strike, Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm and Wave of Light.
- Fixed an issue where after dying, the pet damage bonus granted from Jesseth Arms could sometimes be lost if skeletons are re-commanded onto the same target.
- Fixed an issue preventing the free Blood Nova granted by the Iron Rose from correctly granting the damage bonus from the Trag'Oul's six-piece bonus.
- Fixed an issue causing certain items to drop for the Necromancer which are not able to be equipped by the class.
- Fixed an issue preventing Necromancer primary skills from taunting enemies when Boyarsky's Chip is equipped.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the +% Thorns damage bonus granted by Aberrant Animator from applying correctly to items such as the Spear of Jairo.
Adventure Mode
- Rifts
- Reduced the number of deadends when Rifts choose the Temple of the Firstborn tileset.
- Increased the amount of experience and Rift progress granted by the Hematic Disciple.
- Reduced the fog effect in the Shrouded Moors tilesets in Rifts and Greater Rifts.
- Shield Pylons no longer reflects damage back to attackers.
- Note: Reflecting damage back to attackers caused performance issues when encountering high density.
PTR Only
- D'jank Miem
- Players can exchange Blood Shards with this vendor for bags containing Legendary items
Join the conversation