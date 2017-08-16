Diablo 3 Update Out Now For Some, Here's What It Does

Diablo III has received a big update for its public test realm on PC, bringing with it a bunch of balance changes. A number of abilities have been strengthened in the 2.6.1 patch, buffing their corresponding classes.

The Barbarian's Bloodshed effect has been "redesigned," for example, and it now deals damage "equal to 20% of your recent Critical Hits to enemies within 20 yards every second." The Crusader's limitless effect has also been overhauled, and will from now on increase the damage of Blessed Hammer to 640% and increase its area of effect by 20 yards.

The Necromancer has received a number of changes, though bear in mind that to test them, you will need to have purchased the class in the live game, as the ability to purchase it in the PTR has been disabled. Take a look at all the class's changed below. Elsewhere, developer Blizzard says many Legendary and Set items have had their drop chance increased, while many more have seen their damage effect go up.

Take a look at the full patch notes, via Blizzard, at the bottom of this article. Blizzard states that "this isn't the final version of the patch notes and that some changes may not be documented or described in full detail."

The last patch, 2.6.0, brought with it the Rise of the Necromancer pack, which added the new Necromancer class. It also introduced Challenge Rifts (weekly static dungeons that have you playing as a set character), new zones (The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn, both found in Act 2 in Adventure mode), and new Realms of Fate bounties (which are located at new waypoints on the map).

In our verdict, we thought Rise of the Necromancer was "a fantastic character pack that adds one of the best, most enjoyable classes to the existing game roster." Read more in our full Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer review.

Diablo III Update 2.6.1 PTR Patch Notes

Barbarian Skills Battle Rage Bloodshed Has been redesigned: Deal damage equal to 20% of your recent Critical Hits to enemies within 20 yards every 1 second. Note: Bloodshed caused performance issues when encountering high enemy density, particularly when combined with Whirlwind, Pain Enhancer, and Gem of Efficacious Toxin.

Crusader Skills Blessed Hammer Limitless Has been redesigned: Increase the damage of Blessed Hammer to 640% weapon damage as Holy and increase its area of effect by 20 yards. Note: The extra projectiles created by this rune were causing performance issues in cases with high enemy density.

Necromancer Skills Command Skeletons Commanding your Skeletal Warriors will break crowd control effects on them Skeletal Warriors will no longer die after taking too many hits Design Philosophy: When we were first designing Command Skeletons, we wanted to capture the feeling of being an undead commander by having skeletons regularly spawn around the Necromancer and charge into battle during combat. It created a cool visual, but as the class evolved through Set bonuses and Legendary powers, it became clear that this visual began to hinder gameplay for some builds. Skeletal Warriors now have the same defenses as all other pets in the game. Devour Voracious Resource cost reduction stacks granted from this rune will now stack and are no longer overridden from multiple casts. Simulacrum Added a glow to the skill icon to indicate when Simulacrum is active. Skeletal Mage This skill will now display the duration of the oldest mage raised as a buff in addition to the total number of mages active Design Philosophy: This change is largely to provide transparency to players on the duration of their mage armor. This will be especially useful to players using the Bones of Rathma set. It's our goal that players will no longer feel compelled to refresh their Skeletal Mage counter when they're already at max. Bone Armor Essence cost removed. Can now be cast while moving. Army of the Dead Frozen Army The pulsing damage from this rune has been spread out Design Philosophy: This was done to ensure enemies within range are evenly hit and to better align with the visual. This will result in more targets being hit more consistently for the stated weapon damage amount.

Necromancer Passives Fueled By Death The movement speed bonus from this passive can now exceed the 25% cap

Witch Doctor Skills Soul Harvest Adding a stack or refreshing Soul Harvest now refreshes all stacks of Soul Harvest.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue which prevented Army of the Dead from sometimes triggering when the player is immediately afflicted by a monster's crowd control after casting it Fixed an issue where enemy monsters could heal themselves when striking another monster afflicted by Leech Fixed a bug which caused Skeletal Mages to sometimes spawn up in the air Fixed an issue where the firewall left behind by Arcane Orb – Scorch was not dealing damage Fixed an issue which caused Skeletal Mages to lose their target when players used Command Skeletons to attack the same target Fixed an issue which caused connection issues when players used a channeling skill while attempting to force move at the same time



General Many Legendary and Set items have had their drop chance increased



Legendary Items

Barbarian Bracers of Destruction Seismic Slam deals 300–400% 400-500% increased damage to the first 5 enemies it hits. Bracers of the First Men Hammer of the Ancients attacks 50% faster and deals 150–200% 300-400% increased damage. Fury of the Vanished Peak No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Seismic Slam damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Reduces the Fury cost of Seismic Slam by 40- 50% and increases its damage by 400-500%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Gavel of Judgement No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Hammer of the Ancients damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Hammer of the Ancients returns 20–25 Fury if it hits 3 or fewer enemies. The damage of Hammer of the Ancients is increased by 400-500% and it returns 25 Fury if it hits 3 or fewer enemies. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Note: The Legendary power on this item is currently not functioning; this will be fixed in an upcoming patch Girdle of Giants Seismic Slam increases Earthquake damage by 80–100% 200-250% for 3 seconds. Skull Grasp Increase the damage of Whirlwind by 250–300% 400-500% Standoff Furious Charge deals increased damage equal to 200–250% 400-500% of your bonus movement speed.

Crusader Blade of Prophecy No longer rolls a bonus to Condemn damage as an inherent affix. Two Condemned enemies also trigger Condemn's explosion and the damage of Condemn is increased by 350-450%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Bracer of Fury Heaven's Fury deals 150–200% 300-400% increased damage to enemies that are Blinded, Immobilized, or Stunned. Denial Each enemy hit by your Sweep Attack increases the damage of your next Sweep Attack by 30–40% 100-125%, stacking up to 5 times. Faithful Memory Each enemy hit by Falling Sword increases the damage of Blessed Hammer by 50-60% 60-80% for 10 seconds. Max 10 stacks. Fate of the Fell Gain two additional rays of Heaven’s Fury. Heaven's Fury gains two additional rays and has its damage increased by 150-200%. Frydehr’s Wrath' No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Condemn damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Condemn has no cooldown and has its damage increased by 450-600%, but instead costs 40 Wrath. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Gyrfalcon’s Foote Removes the resource cost of Blessed Shield and increases Blessed Shield damage by 400-500%. Jekangbord No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Blessed Shield damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Blessed Shield ricochets to 6 additional enemies and has its damage increased by 300-400%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.

Demon Hunter Dead Man's Legacy No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Multishot damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Legendary power now also increases Multishot damage, now reads Multishot hits enemies below 50- 60% health twice and its damage is increased by 125-150%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Karlei's Point The damage of Impale is increased by 60-80% and Impale itreturns 10– 15 Hatred if it hits an enemy already Impaled. Manticore No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Multishot damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Reduces the Hatred cost of Cluster Arrow by 40- 50% and increases its damage by 250-300%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Yang's Recurve Multishot attacks 50% faster and its damage is increased by 125-150%.

Monk Binding of the Lost Each hit with Seven-Sided Strike grants 3.0–3.5% 4-5% damage reduction for 7 seconds. Balance No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Tempest Rush damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. The damage of Tempest Rush is increased by 450-600% andwhen your Tempest Rush hits 3 or fewer enemies, it gains 100% Critical Hit Chance. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. The Fist of Az'Turrasq Exploding Palm's on-death explosion damage is increased by 250–300% 400-500%. Incense Torch of the Grand Temple No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Wave of Light damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Reduces the Spirit cost of Wave of Light by 40– 50% and increases its damage by 450-500%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Scarbringer The damage of Lashing Tail Kick is increased by 300% 450-600%to the first 7 enemies hit.

Necromancer Bloodsong Mail While in the Land of the Dead, Command Skeletons gains the effect of all runes and deals 100–125% additional damage and gains the effect of the Enforcer, Frenzy, Dark Mending and Freezing Grasp runes. Bloodtide Blade' Death Nova deals 20–30% 80-100% increased damage for every enemy within 15 25 yards. Dayntee's Binding You gain an additional 40–50% damage reduction when there is an enemy afflicted by your Decrepify any of your curses. Defiler Cuisses Your Bone Spirit's damage is increased by 75–100% 400-500%for every second it is active. Fate's Vow Army of the Dead now deals an additional 200-250% damage and gains the effect of the Unconventional Warfare rune. Golemskin Breeches Your Golem's damage is increased by 100–125% and You take 30% less damage while it your Golem is alive and the cooldown on Command Golem is reduced by 20-25 seconds. Leger’s Disdain Grim Scythe deals an additional 7–10% 65-80% damage for each point of essence it restores. Lost Time Your cold skills reduce the movement speed of enemies by 30%. In addition, your movement speed is increased by 4–5% 8-10%for 5 seconds. Maximum 5 stacks. Maltorius' Petrified Spike Bone Spear now costs 40 Essence and deals 375–450% 550-700% increased damage. Mask of Scarlet Death When paired with the Revive: Purgatory rune, the mega-revived monster will drop the same number of corpses were used to create it on death. This item will now attempt to give preference to the strongest monster to become the mega-revive when selecting a group of corpses. Nayr’s Black Death Each different poison skill you use increases the damage of your poison skills by 50–65% 75-100% for 15 seconds. Scythe of the Cycle Your Secondary skills deal 250–300% 350-400% additional damage while Bone Armor is active but reduce the remaining duration of Bone Armor by 4 seconds. Steuart’s Greaves You gain 40–50% 75-100% increased movement speed for 2 10seconds after using Blood Rush. The Johnstone Each corpse consumed in the Land of the Dead g Grants a 50 stacks of Macabre Knowledge when Land of the Dead expires.Macabre Knowledge increases the damage of Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion by 150–200% while outside Land of the Dead .

Witch Doctor Bakuli Jungle Wraps Firebats deals 150–200% 250-300% increased damage to enemies affected by Locust Swarm or Piranhas. Mask of Jeram Pets deal 75–100% 150-200% increased damage. Staff of Chiroptera No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Firebats damage as an inherent affix. Can still roll 10-15% as a random affix. Firebats attacks 100% faster, and costs 70- 75% less Mana, and has its damage increased by 150-200%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. The Short Man's Finger Gargantuan instead summons three smaller gargantuans each more powerful than before that have their damage increased by 500-650%. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Note: There is currently a bug which causes the new and old versions of the ring to not work when both are equipped; this will be fixed in an upcoming PTR patch

Wizard Orb of Infinite Depth Each time you hit an enemy with Explosive Blast your damage is increased by 4% 8-10% and your damage reduction is increased by 15% 20% for 6 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times. Ranslor’s Folly Energy Twister does 225-300% more damage and periodically pulls in lesser enemies within 30 yards. Triumvirate Your Signature Spells increase the damage of Arcane Orb by 150–200% 300-400% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times. Unstable Scepter No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Arcane Orb damage as an inherent affix. The damage of Arcane Orb ’s is increased by 350-450% and its explosion triggers an additional time.. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible. Wand of Woh No longer rolls Legendary-strength bonus to Explosive Blast damage as an inherent affix. The damage of Explosive Blast is increased by 300-400% and 3 additional blasts are triggered after casting Explosive Blast. Note: Existing versions of this item will also be changed to include the damage roll in the orange text, but will always roll a damage roll equal to the previous maximum possible.

Set Items Barbarian Immortal King’s Call (6) Set While both Wrath of the Berserker and Call of the Ancients is active, you deal 400% 750% increased damage. Might of the Earth (6) Set Increase the damage of Earthquake, Avalanche, Leap, Ground Stomp, Ancient Spear and Seismic Slam by 1200% 3000%. The Legacy of Raekor (4) Set Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals 300% 500% increased damage. (6) Set Every use of Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Fury-spending attack by 750% 1500%. This effect stacks. Every use of a Fury-spending attack consumes up to 5 stacks. Wrath of the Wastes (6) Set Whirlwind gains the effect of the Dust Devils rune and all Whirlwind damage is increased by 800% 1700%. Crusader Armor of Akkhan (6) Set While Akarat's Champion is active, you deal 600% 900%increased damage and take 15% 20% less damage. Thorns of the Invoker (2) Set Your Thorns damage now hits all enemies in a 15 yard radius around you. Each time you hit an enemy with Punish, Slash, or block an attack your Thorns is increased by 35% 115% for 2 seconds. (6) Set The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 50% and deal 800% 1600% of your Thorns damage to the first enemy hit. Demon Hunter Embodiment of the Marauder (6) Set Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, and Vengeance deal 1200% 2100% increased damage for every active Sentry. Natalya's Vengeance (6) Set After casting Rain of Vengeance, deal 500% 750%increased damage and take 60% reduced damage for 10 seconds. Unhallowed Essence (6) Set Your generators, Multishot, and Vengeance deal 40% 70% increased damage for every point of Discipline you have. Monk Monkey King's Garb (6) Set Has been redesigned. Lashing Tail Kick, Tempest Rush, and Wave of Light have their damage increased by 600% for each stack of Sweeping Wind you have. Uliana's Stratagem (4) Set Your Seven-Sided Strike deals double 777% its total damage with each hit. (6) Set Increase the damage of your Exploding Palm by 250% 1800% and your Seven-Sided Strike detonates your Exploding Palm. Necromancer Pestilence Master's Shroud (6) Set Each corpse you consume grants you an Empowered Bone Spear charge that increases the damage of your next Bone Spear by 3000%. In addition, Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion damage is increased by 1500%. Trag'Oul's Avatar (6) Set Your Life-spending abilities deal 3300% increased damage but cost twice as much Life . Your healing from skills is increased by 100%. Witch Doctor Helltooth Harness (2) Set Enemies hit by your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, or Wall of Death are afflicted by Necrosis, becoming Slowed, taking 1500% weapon damage every second , and taking 20% increased damage from your attacks for 10 seconds . (6) Set After casting Wall of Death, gain 1400% 1700%increased damage for 15 seconds to your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, and Wall of Death. Note: This set bonus is being temporarily disabled to fix an issue with the set. It will be re-enabled in a later PTR patch. Note: The damage bonus for you against enemies affected with Necrosis causes performance issues when encountering high density. This change is not intended to be a nerf and, when coupled with the six-piece change, should be a net buff for the complete set. This change should not change the gameplay style of this set. Raiment of the Jade Harvester (2) Set When Haunt lands on an enemy already affected by Haunt, it instantly deals 120 480 seconds worth of Haunt damage. (6) Set Soul Harvest consumes your damage over time effects on enemies, instantly dealing 300 1200 seconds worth of remaining damage. Wizard Firebird's Finery (6) Set Your damage is increased by 120% 200% and damage taken reduced by 3% for each enemy that is Ignited. This effect can stack up to 20 times. You always receive the maximum bonus whenever a nearby Elite monster is Ignited. Vyr's Amazing Arcana (6) Set Increased number of Archon stacks gained when hitting with an Archon ability from 1 to 2.

Other Items Shields acquired by Necromancer players can now properly roll the +Max Essence affix

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Mimics created from Rabid Strike were not correctly inheriting the player's bonus damage from Lashing Tail Kick, Seven Sided Strike, Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm and Wave of Light. Fixed an issue where after dying, the pet damage bonus granted from Jesseth Arms could sometimes be lost if skeletons are re-commanded onto the same target. Fixed an issue preventing the free Blood Nova granted by the Iron Rose from correctly granting the damage bonus from the Trag'Oul's six-piece bonus. Fixed an issue causing certain items to drop for the Necromancer which are not able to be equipped by the class. Fixed an issue preventing Necromancer primary skills from taunting enemies when Boyarsky's Chip is equipped. Fixed an issue which prevented the +% Thorns damage bonus granted by Aberrant Animator from applying correctly to items such as the Spear of Jairo.



Rifts Reduced the number of deadends when Rifts choose the Temple of the Firstborn tileset. Increased the amount of experience and Rift progress granted by the Hematic Disciple. Reduced the fog effect in the Shrouded Moors tilesets in Rifts and Greater Rifts. Shield Pylons no longer reflects damage back to attackers. Note: Reflecting damage back to attackers caused performance issues when encountering high density.

