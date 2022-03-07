Diablo 3 Season 26 To Introduce New Echoing Nightmare Activity

Season 26 of Diablo III will bring with it a brand new activity in the form of the Echoing Nightmare. The new activity, as well as updates to the game's Greater Rifts and item set changes, will be available for testing on the game's public test realm starting March 10.

As detailed in an official preview blog, the Echoing Nightmare is a seasonal-character only activity where players will battle against the increasingly dangerous memories of fallen Nephalem warriors. Players will need to acquire a Petrified Scream from defeating a Greater Rift Guardian and then transmute it in Kanai's Cube to gain access to the nightmare. Rewards for the new activity include legendary items, blood shards, gems, and a new legendary gem, Whisper of Atonement, which is used exclusively for augmenting Ancient Legendary items.

Diablo III Season 26 will also bring new updates to Greater Rifts, with three maps added and two maps removed from the possible Greater Rift map pool. Numerous enemy types have also been adjusted to grant more experience and rift progression. Changes are coming to various set items for Barbarian, Crusader, and Monk, as well, with big changes coming specifically to the Barbarian's Raekor's Legacy item set to give it a more unique identity.

No word yet on when Season 26 will start in the live game, but the update will be playable on the PTR for two weeks. Blizzard's mobile entry in the franchise, Diablo Immortal, is still on track for a 2022 release, with the development team having made numerous changes based on beta feedback. Diablo IV is still in development and does not have an official release date, with Activision Blizzard announcing last year that the game's development will take longer than expected. A quarterly update for Diablo IV in December 2021 revealed the game's new endgame progression system, the Paragon Board.