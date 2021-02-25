Diablo 3 PTR 2.7.0 Patch Tests Changes To Follower System, Class Sets

Diablo 3's Public Test Realm (PTR) is rolling out its 2.7.0 patch, which will introduce a bunch of new balance changes and features ahead of their implementation on the regular live servers. If you're in the PTR you can begin trying them out today, and content updates will be phasing in over the next two weeks.

According to the Diablo blog, Blizzard is specifically looking for feedback on a few key areas: the new Follower System revamp, the Greater Rift solo leaderboard, and class sets including the Wizard's Firebird Finery, Necromancer's Bones of Rathma, Demon Hunter's Gears of Dreadlands, and Witch Doctor's Gazing Demise. As usual, Blizzard recommends focusing your attention on the class you're most familiar with so you can give the most informed feedback.

To help you along, the PTR will introduce three unique buffs. Playing during this testing period will net you an increased Legendary drop rate, increased experience gains, and double Blood Shard drops. There's also an exclusive PTR vendor to trade those Blood Shards for Legendary loot.

You can check the full patch notes below.

Diablo 3 PTR 2.7.0 Patch Notes

Seasons

Follower System Revamp: The Follower system for Diablo III has been revamped and will be made permanently available for Seasonal and Non-Seasonal play! Players can now equip Followers with a total of 14 different item slots which include the Follower Relic Item, Helm, Shoulders, Chest, Gloves, Bracers, Belt, 2 Rings, Neck, Pants, Boots, main-hand weapon, and off-hand. We're introducing a new Follower feature into Diablo III called Emanate, which allows the player to gain the intended effect of certain Legendary Powers and Set Bonuses when equipped on the hired Follower. The current list of items with Emanate capabilities are the following:

Broken Crown

Homing Pads

Spaulders of Zakara

Goldskin

Custerian Wristguards

Nemesis Bracers

Gladiator Gauntlets

Gloves of Worship

Dovu Energy Trap

Rakoff's Glass of Life

Avarice Band

Krede's Flame

The Flavor of Time

Sage's Journey (3-piece set bonus)

Cain's Destiny (3-piece set bonus)

Follower Skills Revamp: Follower skills have been reworked to showcase new and updated skills. Check out the skills change list below:

Scoundrel

Crippling Shot Ranged attack that deals 140% weapon damage and slows enemies hit by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Powered Shot Ranged attack that explodes on impact, dealing 120% weapon damage as Arcane to enemies within 10 yards and has a 100% chance to Stun enemies for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Hysteria Whenever you or the Scoundrel land a Critical Hit, you both will go into hysterics, increasing all damage done by 3% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Anatomy Increases Critical Hit Chance by 1.8% to 4% for you and the Scoundrel based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Multishot Passive Passive: The Scoundrel's special attacks have a 50% to 70% chance to fire 3 bolts based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

* Skill Rework - Vanish When you take fatal damage, the Scoundrel conceals you from enemies for 3 to 7 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity and prevents your death.

*New Skill - Night's Veil The Scoundrel launches a cloud that covers a 20-yard area and lasts 5 to10 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity. All attacks against enemies that are inside the cloud will be critical hits.

*New Skill - Piercing Shot Ranged attack that pierces and increases damage done to enemies by 10% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

*Removed Skills - Dirty Fighting and Poison Bolts

Templar

Heal and Loyalty These skills now scale based on the Templar’s Strength.

Intimidate Enemies that hit or are hit by the Templar are slowed by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

Charge Charges a target, dealing 280% weapon damage and stunning all enemies within 8 yards for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

Intervene Taunt enemies within 10 yards of you for 3 to 6 seconds based on Templar's strength when you are hit. * Skill Rework - Onslaught Delivers a massive blow to an enemy for 800% weapon damage and causes the target and nearby enemies to take 10% increased damage for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

* Skill Rework - Guardian When you take fatal damage, the Templar will rush to your aid, knocking back enemies within 15 yards, healing you for 15% to 25% life based on the Templar's Strength, and shielding you from all damage for 5 seconds.



Enchantress

Erosion Conjures a pool of energy that deals 330% weapon damage as Arcane over 5 to 7 seconds based on the Enchantress's Intelligence. Affected enemies will also take 10% increased damage.

Focused Mind A 40-yard aura that increases attack speed for you and the Enchantress by 3% to 6% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

* Skill Rework (Renamed from Powered Armor) - Powered Shield Reduces damage by 6% from ranged attacks, increases Armor by 3%, and slows melee attackers by 60% for 3 to 6 seconds for you and the Enchantress based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

*New Skill - Temporal Pulse The Enchantress casts a guided orb that deals 150% weapon damage and slows enemies by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

*New Skill - Amplification Increases your highest static elemental bonus by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

*New Skill - Prophetic Harmony Reduce your skills’ Cooldowns by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

*New Skill - Fate's Lapse When you take fatal damage, the Enchantress empowers you to speed up your movement through time for 3 to 7 seconds to avoid death based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.

*Removed Skills - Forceful Push, Mass Control, Disorient, and Missile Ward

Developer's Note: By reworking and adding Follower skills, expanding the Follower’s equipment set, and introducing Emanate, we believe Followers will be more meaningful and provide greater utility to the single-player experience.

Solo Leaderboards Update: Greater Rift solo leaderboards now contain additional filters to sort by. This update provides a total of 7 filters available per class.

Class Sets

No Class Set

Overall (default filter)

Developer's Note: In their current form, the Solo Leaderboards are great at showcasing the strongest builds for each class but tend to only highlight a small percentage of the wide variety of builds that players have available to them. We want to empower the community to play their favorite set and be represented on the leaderboard.

Season Rewards: Two unique new rewards, a portrait frame, and a pet will be granted to players who complete the Season 23 Guardian Journey. Please note that the reward content will not be available during PTR 2.7.0.

Items

Item Changes

Bones of Rathma 2-Piece Set: Your minions reduce the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 1 second each time they deal damage. Your skeletal warriors spawn faster, and your revived minions no longer expire.

Your minions reduce the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 1 second each time they deal damage. Your skeletal warriors spawn faster, and your revived minions no longer expire. Bones of Rathma 4-Piece Set: Your minions no longer take damage. You gain 1% damage reduction for 15 seconds each time one of your minions deal damage. Maximum of 75 stacks.

Your minions no longer take damage. You gain 1% damage reduction for 15 seconds each time one of your minions deal damage. Maximum of 75 stacks. Bones of Rathma 6-Piece Set: Each active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead and Bone Spirit by 1000%.

Each active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead and Bone Spirit by 1000%. Defiler Cuisses: Bone Spirit's damage is increased by 400% to 500% for every second it is active and will also freeze enemies on impact.

Bone Spirit's damage is increased by 400% to 500% for every second it is active and will also freeze enemies on impact. New item* Bonds of C'Lena: Army of the Dead and Bone Spirit deal 300% to 400% increased damage. Bone Spirit deals an additional 2% increased damage for 5 seconds each time Army of the Dead hits an enemy.

Developer's Note: We recognize that the Bones of Rathma set plays similarly to other Necromancer builds. Our goal is to preserve the fantasy of the set while maintaining diversity among the Necromancer sets.

Firebird's Finery 2-Piece Set: When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die.

When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die. Firebird's Finery 4-Piece Set: You gain 80% damage reduction and 4000% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Casting Disintegrate adds Combustion stacks that reduce the cooldown of Teleport by 2% per stack. Stacks up to 50 times.

You gain 80% damage reduction and 4000% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Casting Disintegrate adds Combustion stacks that reduce the cooldown of Teleport by 2% per stack. Stacks up to 50 times. Firebird's Finery 6-Piece Set: Hitting an Ignited enemy with a fire spell other than Disintegrate deals Ignite damage multiplied by Combustion stacks.

Developer's Note: Firebird’s Finery is due for a rebirth. We have overhauled the set to breathe new life into it while still allowing the player to incinerate the forces of Hell.

Gears of Dreadlands 6-Piece Set: Hungering Arrow pierces a maximum of 2 times while wearing the Gears of Dreadlands

Developer's Note: We toned down the number of pierces Hungering Arrow can perform while Gears of Dreadlands is equipped to address concerns when interacting with Missile Dampening.

Gazing Demise: The damage of Spirit Barrage is increased by 100% to 150%. Spirit Barrage gains the Phantasm rune that lasts twice as long, and the attack rate from Manitou spectres is increased.

Developer's Note: Mundunugu’s Regalia is overperforming compared to other sets. This change to Gazing Demise should simplify the gameplay mechanic while reducing its damage output.

Blackthorn's Jousting Mail: Replaced one primary property with a random elemental damage affix.

Class Set Dungeon Update

To account for the Necromancer redesign of the Bones of Rathma set, we have updated the objective to "Revive 100 Corpses" from the current "Raise 100 Skeletal Mages".

How to Participate

To participate in the public test, you must have a Diablo III game license attached to a Battle.net account in good standing (i.e. one that hasn't been suspended or banned). In addition, you will also need to download and install the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app if you have not already done so.

Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app.

Step 2: Navigate to the Diablo III tab on the left-hand menu.

Step 3: On the Diablo III screen, there is a drop-down menu right above the "Play" button (note that this may say "Install" if you do not have Diablo III currently installed). Select "PTR: Diablo III" from this drop-down menu before proceeding.

Step 4: Click Install to begin the installation process.

Your PTR account will be created automatically if you do not already have one. The PTR is available in all supported languages, and accounts from all regions are eligible to participate. For additional assistance with installing and launching the PTR, click here.

PTR Character Copy

The option to copy your existing Diablo III characters from your live account to the PTR will be available and can be done directly through the PTR client. However, only one region per account can be copied at a time. So, if you choose to copy characters from your account in a different region, any previously copied PTR characters will be lost.

Step 1: Log into the live game and then log out.

Step 2: Log into PTR client and create a level 1 character. After you're done, return to the main character screen.

Step 3: Click on the "PTR Copy" button located in the upper right-hand corner. (The PTR Copy button will not appear in-game until you have created a new level 1 character.)

Step 4: Select your region.

Step 5: Click "Copy." This will copy all characters on your account from the selected region.

Step 6: You will be disconnected from the PTR client.

Step 7: Log back in. Your copied characters will be available for play.

Please note that you can only copy characters from one gameplay region at a time. If you choose to copy characters from a different region, any previously copied PTR characters will be lost. In addition, you can only copy characters over to your PTR account once every 24 hours. Attempting to copy characters before this cooldown is up will result in an error.