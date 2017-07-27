Diablo 3 Is Free On Xbox One For This Weekend Only

Xbox One players looking for a new title to play have a great option this weekend. Beginning today, Xbox Live Gold members will be able to try Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition for free.

Reaper of Souls was the first expansion for Diablo III. Along with a number of new skills, runes, and other content, it added the Crusader character class to the game, as well as an Adventure mode that allowed players to freely roam the world map and hunt bounties. Xbox One owners who download the title will be able to play through all five acts of Diablo III's campaign as well as the aforementioned Adventure mode either solo or with other players locally or online.

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition is free to play from 9 AM PT today, July 27, until 11:59 PM PT on July 31. If you enjoy your time with the game, you'll be able to purchase Diablo III: Eternal Collection from the Xbox Store for $39, 35% off its normal price of $60. The Eternal Collection also includes the recently released Rise of the Necromancer DLC pack, which added the fan-favorite Necromancer class from Diablo II.

Diablo III was originally released for PC in 2012 and arrived for PS3 and Xbox 360 the following year. The Ultimate Evil Edition debuted on PS4 and Xbox One in August 2014 and earned 9/10 in GameSpot's review. The Rise of the Necromancer pack, meanwhile, released last month. We called that expansion "a fantastic character pack that adds one of the best, most enjoyable classes to the existing game roster" and awarded it a 7 in our review.