Diablo 3 Dev Dishes On Cut Features, Lack Of PvP, And Creation Of Whimsyshire For Game's 10th Anniversary

A lot was left on the cutting room floor, including talismans, PvP modes, and a morality system.

By on

Comments

Diablo III recently turned 10 years old, and to celebrate a decade of demon-slaying, former Diablo III developer and current Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng took to Twitter to answer fan questions about the game's development, initial launch, and features that didn't make the final cut.

Cheng's responses dive deep into Blizzard's approach for Diablo III, and how that approach quickly changed after launch. The game's difficulty, for example, was originally inspired by World of Warcraft's raids. The game's controversial real-money auction house was a major point of contention at launch, with many players feeling like the game's steep challenge at higher difficulty levels and low-item drop rates were intended to push players towards buying better gear on the auction house. Cheng says that was never the goal, but was instead implemented in order for players to more easily trade and exchange items without having to use third-party websites.

Click To Unmute
  1. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  2. Introducing The All-New PlayStation Plus | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. BOTW's Most Anime Combat Of 2022 Explained
  4. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Elden Ring Weapons
  5. Alleged Silent Hill Screenshot Leak Explained | GameSpot News
  6. "We're Machine Gun Heavy" - Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Squad’s Guns
  7. Fall Guys Free for All Trailer
  8. Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer
  9. The Chant - Teaser Trailer
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - History of the Systres
  11. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack - Jenny, Hugh and Rocko Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Legends of Runeterra - New Champion Reveal | Jhin

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo Immortal | Release Date & PC Announce Cinematic Trailer

Anyone who has spent a substantial amount of time in Diablo III has likely encountered the game's Whimsyshire secret level, a world of happy clouds and rainbows that looks like it came straight out of an episode of Care Bears. The Easter egg came due to an internal debate over the inclusion of a rainbow in Diablo III, and whether or not it was appropriate for the game's tone.

Cheng also dives into some of the various features that never saw the light of day, with the most infamous being Diablo III's cut PvP modes. According to Cheng, balancing each class's abilities along with various runes and legendary items for PvP proved to be a "monumental task." As for what PvP could have entailed, Cheng says there were multiple ideas on the table, including a traditional "arena" style mode, a MOBA-like PvP mode with lanes and minions, a bounty-system for open-world PvP, and even an asymmetrical PvP mode where one player would have taken on the role of a boss and battled against four other players.

Another major feature left on the cutting room floor was talismans. Originally, players could equip up to nine talismans to further improve their character. The system was meant to be an evolution of charms from Diablo II. Iterations of the system included a minigame style inventory where players would match different colored talismans for bonuses. According to Cheng, however, players ignored the system or found it tedious, so it was eventually cut.

Blizzard also experimented with an "Angelic/Demonic" system inspired by the light side vs. dark side morality system found in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Players would have been able to make good or evil dialogue choices, and certain skills or items would have required a certain amount of demonic or angelic alignment points. This was eventually scrapped, as according to Cheng it put "player build choices at odds with player fantasy."

There are plenty more details to learn in Cheng's full thread, so be sure to check it out for more information. Some of Diablo III's cut features that Cheng mentions will actually be a major part of Diablo Immortal. The mobile-first (but also playable on PC with cross-play and cross-progression) free-to-play entry in the franchise includes group and open-world PvP as well as multiplayer hub towns, two features that didn't make the cut for Diablo III.

While Diablo III's launch wasn't exactly smooth thanks to server errors and design issues, it would eventually become "a hell of a good time" with the introduction of the game's Reaper of Souls expansion.

Best PC Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo III
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)