Diablo 2: Resurrected's Changes Are To Make The Remaster Easier To Play, Not Just Easier Overall

"We want to remain faithful, so there's a difference between making the game easier and making the game easier to play."

Developer Blizzard has ideas for how to make Diablo II: Resurrected better than the original game, but wants to avoid changing what made Diablo II special to so many players. It hopes to make the game easier to play as opposed to just easier.

"The game is still a work in progress--this was a tech alpha--so even from the design side we have a lot of thoughts about [additional] quality of life updates and ways we can make them better," Diablo II: Resurrected principal designer Rob Gallerani told IGN.

Lead artist Chris Amaral added that the team can't promise that they'll actually change everything that players have told them via feedback following the tech alpha. "But when there are things we agree with, we can push them a little further," he said.

"The line is simple in that we don't want to make the game easier," Gallerani said. "We want to remain faithful, so there's a difference between making the game easier and making the game easier to play."

As examples, Gallerani said that the team wouldn't allow players to carry infinite arrows or have a larger inventory, as both examples fundamentally change what Diablo II is. "Stuff like that removes important choices; do I pick this item up or do I leave it behind? Do I go back to town now?" he said.

Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch this year. The remaster is basically the same as the original game, only enhancing it with modern day graphics and quality of life improvements.

