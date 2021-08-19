Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre Orders Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker
Diablo 2: Resurrected Will Include Ladder-Only Items In Single-Player

In addition to making ladder items available to all players, the game's first ladder season won't be available at launch.

Creating a seasonal ladder character in Diablo 2 often meant having access to powerful, exclusive items that could only be obtained in ladder play. As detailed by Blizzard in a new forum post, that won't be the case in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

In Diablo 2's upcoming remaster, formerly ladder-exclusive unique items, runewords, and recipes will be included in non-ladder multiplayer and single-player for the first time. Ladder seasons usually last around six months and require new characters to be created, and there are ladders for both normal and hardcore (permadeath) characters. Characters are converted into non-ladder characters at the end of each season.

"We understand these items complement prominent builds and playstyles cherished by the community," Blizzard writes. "Furthermore, we have heard the community ask to include these items into the single player experience for quite some time. Now players playing solo can also partake in the metas that have become popularized from the original multiplayer Ladder experience. Furthermore, single player will now also include access to the Pandemonium Event and Uber Diablo content."

Blizzard writes that in order to ensure server stability at launch, the game's first ladder season will come shortly after the game's release, but won't be available on day one.

Diablo 2: Resurrected just concluded its early access beta, with an open beta set to take place starting August 20. One small change coming in the open beta due to early access beta feedback is that the method for purchasing skills has been changed to require separate button presses. This was done in order to help prevent players from accidently assigning skill points, as outside of one free re-spec players earn in the game's first Act, reassigning skill points can't be done until far later in the game and with far more difficulty.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release on consoles and PC September 23. The game's release comes as Blizzard continues to deal with the fallout from a state of California lawsuit alleging a workplace culture of discrimination and harassment towards women. Following California's investigation, multiple high profile developers have left the company, including former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga. Diablo 4 is currently in development and doesn't yet have a release date.

