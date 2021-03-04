Diablo 2 Resurrected Will Carry Over Save Data From Original Release

Turns out if you're still playing 2000's Diablo II or still have access to your save in that game, you'll be able to transfer your progress into the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected remaster. It all seamlessly transfers over.

"Yes, keep your old save files," Diablo II: Resurrected producer Matthew Cederquist told IGN. "Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single-player save files will carry over."

As revealed at BlizzConline 2021, Diablo II: Resurrected will feature a toggle that allows you to switch back and forth between the remaster's updated graphics and the original game's visuals. So you could port your original Diablo II save into the remaster and then switch to the original game's visuals and it would be like you never switched games. Why? Because you can.

Diablo II: Resurrected will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch later this year. The remaster is being made by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 developer Vicarious Visions, recently folded into Blizzard Entertainment.