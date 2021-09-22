Diablo 2: Resurrected releases tomorrow, September 23, but it won't be out at midnight ET like we typically see for a lot of other major games. This means you might be able to get a better night's sleep before spending most of tomorrow battling demons and collecting loot, but just when does Diablo 2: Resurrected unlock? Even if you've preloaded it, you'll have to wait for this launch time to actually access the game, so we've broken down the Diablo 2: Resurrected release time by region below.

Diablo 2: Resurrected Launch Times

8 AM PT

11 AM ET

4 PM BST

1 AM AEST (September 24)

And here is a map to make it even easier, directly from Blizzard:

Diablo 2: Resurrected Unlock Time Map

You can pre-load Diablo 2: Resurrected right now across consoles and PC, meaning the second the game has hit its unlock time, you'll be able to start playing. It's not a ludicrously big file, but the PS5 version measured in at well over 30GB, which can take a while to download if you don't have the fastest internet connection.

Diablo 2: Resurrected Preloading

Xbox : Available now

: Available now PlayStation: Available now

Available now Nintendo Switch: Available now

Available now PC: Available now

When Diablo 2: Resurrected releases, the game will support cross-progression. Separate from cross-play, which the game doesn't support at the moment, cross-progression lets you begin playing on one system and continue where you left off on another via your link Battle.net account.

Diablo 2: Resurrected's launch comes as Activision Blizzard is dealing with both a state of California lawsuit alleging harassment of women and minorities as well as an SEC investigation into alleged workplace intimidation.