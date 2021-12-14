Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.3.1 Brings Improvements To Quick-Cast: Full Patch Notes
Recently added to the PC version of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the quick-cast bar should now function properly following patch 2.3.1.
Diablo II: Resurrected's latest update addresses a number of issues that arose from the recent introduction of the quick-cast feature on PC.
Patch 2.3.1 makes it so quick-cast skills will now properly target allies and corpses, and activating an aura with quick-cast will no longer stop player-characters from moving. The update also improves quick-casting for skills like Inferno and Arctic Blast, and melee skills activated with quick-cast will now allow the player to move to mouse cursor locations outside of a town. Patch 2.3.1 is currently live on PC and consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch version, which will receive the update at a later time.
Originally a feature only present in the console version of the game, the quick-cast feature, along with a corresponding active skills bar showing which keys abilities are mapped to, was added to Diablo II: Resurrected on PC earlier this month. It brings the decades-old game more in line with modern action-RPGs like Diablo III by allowing players to activate skills directly by pressing hotkeys, rather than hotkeys simply swapping the skills to the left or right mouse button. Quick-cast is an optional feature on PC, and can be turned off or on in the game's setting.
Other changes in the new patch include the ability for players to change their "force move" keybinding, and holding down the corresponding key will let players continue to move after using a skill. The update also resolves visual artifacting issues and various bugs.
Diablo II: Resurrected recently received a public test realm, where players can test upcoming changes to the game. The PTR has been used to improve ongoing server stability issues, which saw Blizzard implement a login queue for peak playtimes alongside other restrictions.
Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.3.1 Patch Notes
BUG FIXES
Consoles
- Fixed an issue where some characters that have more than one special character in their name were unable to load into the game.
Windows PC
Quick Cast
- Quick Cast skills now properly target allies and corpses
- Fixed an issue where opening the horadric cube while quick casting could cause your character to become stuck continuously casting
- Activating an aura with quick cast will no longer stop your character from moving
- Quick cast melee skills now allow the player to move to the mouse location outside of towns
- Improved quick cast behavior for Inferno and Arctic Blast
DLSS
- Updated the DLSS .dll file to a more recent version
- Resolved some visual artifacts that would present when using teleport
- Resolved some visual artifacts that would present around partially transparent walls
Force Move
- Classic characters can now change their force move keybinding
- If the player is holding down Force Move, they will now continue moving after using a skill
- Force move now functions while in your stash and horadric cube menus
General
- Fixed an issue where scrolling through chat could at the same time scroll through your right mouse button skills
- Fixed an issue where performing an inventory action after weapon swapping would un-select your Throw skill
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game
