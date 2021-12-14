Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.3.1 Brings Improvements To Quick-Cast: Full Patch Notes

Diablo II: Resurrected's latest update addresses a number of issues that arose from the recent introduction of the quick-cast feature on PC.

Patch 2.3.1 makes it so quick-cast skills will now properly target allies and corpses, and activating an aura with quick-cast will no longer stop player-characters from moving. The update also improves quick-casting for skills like Inferno and Arctic Blast, and melee skills activated with quick-cast will now allow the player to move to mouse cursor locations outside of a town. Patch 2.3.1 is currently live on PC and consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch version, which will receive the update at a later time.

Originally a feature only present in the console version of the game, the quick-cast feature, along with a corresponding active skills bar showing which keys abilities are mapped to, was added to Diablo II: Resurrected on PC earlier this month. It brings the decades-old game more in line with modern action-RPGs like Diablo III by allowing players to activate skills directly by pressing hotkeys, rather than hotkeys simply swapping the skills to the left or right mouse button. Quick-cast is an optional feature on PC, and can be turned off or on in the game's setting.

Other changes in the new patch include the ability for players to change their "force move" keybinding, and holding down the corresponding key will let players continue to move after using a skill. The update also resolves visual artifacting issues and various bugs.

Diablo II: Resurrected recently received a public test realm, where players can test upcoming changes to the game. The PTR has been used to improve ongoing server stability issues, which saw Blizzard implement a login queue for peak playtimes alongside other restrictions.

Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.3.1 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Consoles

Fixed an issue where some characters that have more than one special character in their name were unable to load into the game.

Windows PC

Quick Cast

Quick Cast skills now properly target allies and corpses

Fixed an issue where opening the horadric cube while quick casting could cause your character to become stuck continuously casting

Activating an aura with quick cast will no longer stop your character from moving

Quick cast melee skills now allow the player to move to the mouse location outside of towns

Improved quick cast behavior for Inferno and Arctic Blast

DLSS

Updated the DLSS .dll file to a more recent version

Resolved some visual artifacts that would present when using teleport

Resolved some visual artifacts that would present around partially transparent walls

Force Move

Classic characters can now change their force move keybinding

If the player is holding down Force Move, they will now continue moving after using a skill

Force move now functions while in your stash and horadric cube menus

General