Diablo 2: Resurrected Online Servers Down For Maintenance Following Launch Issues

Diablo II: Resurrected is now live, but it is unfortunately suffering from online stability issues. Blizzard has taken the game's online functionality down for maintenance.

Players have reported being unable to create new characters or log in to existing ones. Issues creating and joining worlds hosted by other players are also being reported.

To address game creation and character issues, #D2R will undergo unscheduled maintenance at 10am PT. We expect this maintenance to last 30 minutes. Players who are online and playing should logout before the shutdown if possible. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 23, 2021

Blizzard initially indicated the unscheduled maintenance for the game would last only 30 minutes, but that has not proven to be the case. Maintenance is still ongoing, with Blizzard customer support saying it is still working on the problems. While online functionality is limited at the moment, players can still create and play new characters in the game's offline mode.

While offline play is an option, it should be noted that characters created for offline play cannot later be converted into online characters. If you're looking to play with friends, it might be worth waiting for the issues to be resolved.

Diablo II: Resurrected brings Blizzard's action-RPG classic into the modern age with updated visuals and small quality-of-life improvements, while keeping the game's original gameplay intact. Some features included in the original Diablo II, like TCP/IP support, are not included in Diablo II: Resurrected. Today's launch also sees the game ported to consoles for the first time.

Diablo II: Resurrected is the company's first game to launch following an explosive state of California lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a "frat boy" culture of harassment and discrimination against women. The lawsuit's allegations led to the departure of numerous Blizzard veterans, including former Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga.