Diablo 2 Resurrected Live-Action Trailer Features Black Panther Actor Winston Duke

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on September 23, and to promote the release, Blizzard brought on Black Panther and Us actor Winston Duke for a special live-action trailer.

Duke sits in a confessional and confesses to being tempted to loot corpses, defile tombs, and commit other "sins" associated with the Diablo universe. "I want to let greed guide me to untold riches. I want to bathe in the blood of demons," Duke's character says. The priest tells him that doing evil against evil is not a sin, giving his blessing for Duke's character to fight against the devil.

Duke is just the latest celebrity to appear in a trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected, following Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. His own trailer was structured in a similar way; check it out below.

Diablo II: Resurrected features better visuals and some qualify-of-life improvements, along with support for the modern version of Blizzard's Battle.net and cross-progression between consoles and PC. There are new cinematics, too, and they look incredible.

In addition to Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard is working on Diablo IV, which is the next entry in the mainline series following 2012's Diablo III.

Parent company Activision Blizzard is currently being sued by the state of California over claims about its "frat boy" culture and discrimination and harassment of women. Blizzard specifically has been at the center of the claims, and it recently had a management shakeup. President J. Allen Brack stepped down, with Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra taking over.