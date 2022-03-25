Diablo 2 Resurrected Ladder Season 1, 2.4 Update Now Launching In April

Blizzard has had to push the new update and the debut of Ladder play until next month.

By on

Comments

Diablo II: Resurrected players have been waiting for some time now to get access to the first Ladder season of the remake. While the 2.4 update planned to launch Ladder play was slated to launch before the end of the month, Blizzard has revealed it has been pushed back. Instead, the update is now slated to arrive on April 14, with Ladder Season 1's launch coming two weeks later.

A forum post from Blizzard acknowledged the long wait and the inevitable "here we go again" reaction to another delay. It goes on to explain that a number of issues were uncovered following a recent maintenance period that had not appeared on the Public Test Realm version of the game. As a result, changes had to be rolled back to prevent problems with creating and joining games, stashes not converting, and other errors.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Trailer
  2. Would You Play Rainbow Six Siege Mobile? | GameSpot News
  3. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer
  4. Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know
  5. The Technologies of FORSPOKEN
  6. Dead by Daylight | CATS & DOGS | Collection Trailer
  7. The Ascent - Out Now!
  8. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch
  9. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
  10. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer
  11. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Kamisato Ayato: Lanterns in the Night"
  12. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo 2 vs Diablo 2 Resurrected All Cinematics Side by Side Comparison

More maintenance will be coming on March 29, but Blizzard said it believes the problems will be resolved and that the 2.4 update will launch on April 14. The first Ladder season will begin on April 28. The extra wait for Ladder play is meant to "give the team time to react to any further unforeseen issues that may arise on PC and consoles from deploying the 2.4 patch itself and ensure the smoothest possible Ladder Season 1 start."

In Diablo II, Ladder seasons serve as a competitive aspect of the game, as players would have to create fresh characters (with no access to shared items from existing ones) to compete to make their way up the ladder. Ladders would run for a period of months, at which point those characters would be converted into non-ladder characters. The first of these debuted in 2003, and despite the original game's age, these seasons have actually been continuing for the last two decades, leading up to the launch of Resurrected.

The 2.4 update was recently tested on the PTR, and it does more than just pave the way for Ladder seasons. It includes various adjustments and even adds new Rune Words.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo II
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)