Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Losing A Feature From The Original Game

Diablo 2: Resurrected won't include a feature seen in the original game--TCP/IP multiplayer. Blizzard cites security risks as the reason for the removal of the feature.

Buried at the bottom of a FAQ related to the game's open beta, Blizzard explained why the option, which allowed players of the original Diablo 2 to play multiplayer via LAN or other peer-to-peer connections instead of on official Blizzard servers, will no longer be included.

"TCP/IP support will not be available in the upcoming Beta or the final game," the blog post states. "After careful deliberation, we will no longer be supporting this option as we identified potential security risks and are committed to safeguarding the player experience."

In an interview with Eurogamer earlier this year, Diablo franchise head Rod Fergusson emphasized the feature would be included in the final game.

"You can still connect locally through TCP IP if you want to!" Fergusson said. "That was there in D2. It'll be there in D2R. We've really focused on making sure that if there's something about the core experience you loved, we're bringing that over. But we do get a lot of benefits from being on a more secure platform."

Blizzard has emphasized that it seeks to change as few things as possible for Diablo 2: Resurrected. It's not a remake, but a remaster, looking to improve the game's visuals and provide slight quality-of-life improvements without changing what players loved about the original. The Diablo 2: Resurrected early access beta begins August 13 for players who preorder the game on any platform (excluding Nintendo Switch), with an open beta starting on August 20.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected beta and upcoming September 23 release come as Activision Blizzard deals with the fallout from a state of California lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a "frat boy" culture of harassment and discrimination against women. The lawsuit, and the response of Activision Blizzard leadership to it, have seen mass employee walkouts and led to the departure of former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack.