Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Getting Two Alphas

Blizzard will offer two alpha tests for Diablo II: Resurrected. The studio confirmed in a new interview that the alpha tests will be split up between single-player and multiplayer.

The single-player alpha will come first, followed by a multiplayer alpha that is meant to put the game's servers through its paces before the game's public release.

Lead producer Chris Lena confirmed these plans in an interview with PCGamesN. "We're going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we'll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing," Lena said.

These alphas are scheduled to begin later this year, but a specific date has not been announced. The only way to get in to the alphas is to opt in on Blizzard's website--any site you see purporting to have alpha keys is a scam.

Lena went on to say that Blizzard will consider further balance changes to Diablo II: Resurrected after launch, should players speak up about wanting to see changes.

Diablo II: Resurrected, which is developed in part by Tony Hawk studio Vicarious Visions, includes all the content from the original game, as well as its Lord of Destruction expansion. Players can expected remastered graphics, updated Battle.net support, and cross-progression. The gameplay aims to be the same as you remember it.