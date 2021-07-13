Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Getting A Bigger Shared Stash And Visual Tweaks Thanks To Alpha Feedback

Diablo 2: Resurrected's technical Alpha let players go hands-on with the updated ARPG classic back in April, and now Blizzard is outlining what changes are coming to the game based on players' feedback.

Most of the changes are minor in nature, but do go to show the attention to detail Blizzard is putting into the remaster, which keeps the gameplay of the original Diablo 2 intact but features new visuals which can be toggled on or off. Spell effects, like the Sorceress' Lightning and Blizzard, have been updated in the game's new visuals to more closely match that of the original game, as has the Paladin's Holy Freeze ability. Icons for various items like potions, weapons, and armor, have been slightly tweaked to add more clarity and color.

One larger change Blizzard says came about after "careful consideration" and that will make loot hoarders happy: The game's shared stash is increasing in size from one tab to three.

"When it comes to a player's personal storage chest, we understand it's serious business," Blizzard writes. "This change will enable players to better organize their loot across three tabs (100 slots each) of storage space and store many more items."

Numerous quality-of-life features have also been tweaked. Players can now toggle off the compare item tooltip, and players also have the ability to toggle item names on or off at the press of the button. The game's automap has had its color tweaked for easier readability as well. Players can also enable an in-game clock, should they so choose, and Blizzard says overall load times should be faster post-Alpha and that characters will no longer spawn in a hostile area until the game is fully loaded, "preventing characters from getting attacked or harmed during a loading screen."

Players will get to experience the changes coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected soon, as the game's beta is coming in August. Those who preorder Diablo 2 on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation will gain entry to an early-access beta, with an open beta on those platforms following soon after. Unfortunately, it looks like the beta will not be available for those who plan to play on Nintendo Switch.

Fans also have Diablo 4 to look forward to. While the new entry in the series won't be coming in 2021 and doesn't have a release date, Blizzard has been periodically updating fans with new details, such as how Diablo 4's PvP system will work.