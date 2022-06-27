Diablo 2: Resurrected Getting Magic Find Weekend To Celebrate Patch 2.4.3

The patch, which releases June 29, will bring lobby updates and various quality-of-life improvements.

By on

Comments

A new Diablo II: Resurrected patch is set to arrive soon, and Blizzard is celebrating with a magic find weekend event.

As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the event will run from June 30 to July 4 and will grant all players a 50% buff to their magic find stat, which increases the chance of finding magic, rare, set, or unique items from slain monsters. This temporary buff will stack with magic find provided by equipped items, meaning players who already have a decent magic find set will likely be rolling in loot during the event.

Click To Unmute
  1. Coheed & Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Reacts To Doom, Metal Hellsinger, Red Dead Redemption And More
  2. Elden Ring Developer’s Next Game Is Almost Finished | GameSpot News
  3. The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments
  4. Overwatch 2 replacing Overwatch 1 | GameSpot News
  5. Halo’s Effect On Coheed & Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez
  6. Way of the Hunter Release Date Trailer
  7. The Last Case of Benedict Fox Gameplay Trailer
  8. PUBG MOBILE x GB Teddy Bear buddies
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location June 24, 2022
  10. AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative Launch Trailer
  11. Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 More Games Revealed
  12. Capcom Fighting Collection - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review

Patch 2.4.3 itself will arrive June 29 and bring improvements to the game's various lobbies both on PC and console in addition to various quality-of-life improvements. Console players should have an easier time making and joining games, replacing the current party finder feature with the game creator and game list functions. On PC, players will be able to search for specific keywords or game names when browsing the game list, and available games to join will also now display a connection quality indicator. The game list itself is also being expanded from showing 20 games to 40.

On the quality-of-life side, some tweaks have been made to the Barbarian's whirlwind ability, which now incorporates increased attack speed bonuses from equipped gear. Barbarian players can also now start a new whirlwind attack, leap, or leap attack immediately after a whirlwind finishes. A new hotkey option is available for players to directly open the Horadric Cube if it's in a player's inventory, there's a new "loot to cube" option for controllers, and players can now assign bulk stats points (with a newly added confirmation prompt) while using a controller, Players can additionally set their preferred Automap position in the game's settings.

Diablo II: Resurrected's last major patch was patch 2.4 back in April 2022, which brought major balance changes to Diablo II for the first time in over a decade. The game's first Ladder season started a few weeks later and is still ongoing.

Blizzard's latest Diablo game, the mobile-first Diablo Immortal, earned an estimated $24 million in its first two weeks, even as many fans criticize the game for its apparent pay-to-win mechanics. While it will have cosmetic microtransactions, Blizzard insists the ability able to pay for power won't be present in Diablo IV.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo II
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)