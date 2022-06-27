Diablo 2: Resurrected Getting Magic Find Weekend To Celebrate Patch 2.4.3

A new Diablo II: Resurrected patch is set to arrive soon, and Blizzard is celebrating with a magic find weekend event.

As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the event will run from June 30 to July 4 and will grant all players a 50% buff to their magic find stat, which increases the chance of finding magic, rare, set, or unique items from slain monsters. This temporary buff will stack with magic find provided by equipped items, meaning players who already have a decent magic find set will likely be rolling in loot during the event.

Patch 2.4.3 itself will arrive June 29 and bring improvements to the game's various lobbies both on PC and console in addition to various quality-of-life improvements. Console players should have an easier time making and joining games, replacing the current party finder feature with the game creator and game list functions. On PC, players will be able to search for specific keywords or game names when browsing the game list, and available games to join will also now display a connection quality indicator. The game list itself is also being expanded from showing 20 games to 40.

On the quality-of-life side, some tweaks have been made to the Barbarian's whirlwind ability, which now incorporates increased attack speed bonuses from equipped gear. Barbarian players can also now start a new whirlwind attack, leap, or leap attack immediately after a whirlwind finishes. A new hotkey option is available for players to directly open the Horadric Cube if it's in a player's inventory, there's a new "loot to cube" option for controllers, and players can now assign bulk stats points (with a newly added confirmation prompt) while using a controller, Players can additionally set their preferred Automap position in the game's settings.

Diablo II: Resurrected's last major patch was patch 2.4 back in April 2022, which brought major balance changes to Diablo II for the first time in over a decade. The game's first Ladder season started a few weeks later and is still ongoing.

Blizzard's latest Diablo game, the mobile-first Diablo Immortal, earned an estimated $24 million in its first two weeks, even as many fans criticize the game for its apparent pay-to-win mechanics. While it will have cosmetic microtransactions, Blizzard insists the ability able to pay for power won't be present in Diablo IV.