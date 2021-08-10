Diablo 2: Resurrected Early Access And Open Beta Tests Revealed And Detailed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details on the path ahead for Diablo II: Resurrected, including an early access test that begins this week and an open beta scheduled for later. Blizzard ran through all the details in a blog post, and we've rounded up the key information below.

Diablo II: Resurrected Early Access

The early access test for Resurrected begins August 13 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Everyone who pre-buys Resurrected or Diablo Prime Evil Collection across console and PC can play the early access test. Pre-loading for it begins on August 11, and the test wraps up on August 17 at 10 AM PT.

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta

The Resurrected open beta runs August 20-23, with pre-loading starting August 17 on console and August 18 on PC. The open beta is free and open to everyone, regardless of pre-order status. It runs until August 23 at 10 AM PT.

Of note, Blizzard's blog and social media posts have different end dates for the Diablo II: Resurrected early access and beta periods, with the official blog post saying the testing periods will end a day later. Here's to hoping that is the case.

Xbox Live Gold And PS Plus Requirements

Xbox Live Gold is required for the early access beta but not the open beta, but it will be required at launch. PlayStation Plus is not required for early access or the open beta, but you will need a membership to use multiplayer features at launch.

Not Available On Switch

The Diablo II: Resurrected early access and open betas are not available on Switch. Blizzard said in a blog post, "We are working closely with our platform partners to ensure a successful launch of Diablo II: Resurrected on all platforms," but it didn't say why Switch is being left out. That said, everyone who pre-orders on Switch gets the Heritage of Arreat transmog at launch.

Multiplayer And Cross-Progression

The early access and open beta tests support cross-progression, but for the early access beta specifically, you will need to have pre-ordered Resurrected or the Prime Evil Collection on each platform. In terms of multiplayer, up to eight people can play together in one game.

What's Playable

Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be playable in the early access and open beta tests. The new cinematics for both chapters are also present in the tests. Five of the game's seven playable classes are available in the early access and beta tests, including the Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin. The Assassin and Necromancer will be available at launch.

Progress

Progress from the Diablo II: Resurrected early access test carries forward to the open beta, but Blizzard did not say if this progress also applies to the full game launch.

System Requirements For PC

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Diablo II: Resurrected officially launches on September 23. Parent company Activision Blizzard is currently being sued by the state of California over claims about its "frat boy" culture and discrimination and harassment of women.