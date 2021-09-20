Midnight Mass Review Best Pokemon Games PS5 Restock Tracker Lost Judgement Review Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide
Diablo 2: Resurrected Devs Say They Have Plenty Of Ideas For New Content

Diablo II: Resurrected may be a remaster of a two-decade-old game, but new runewords, items, and more could be in the cards.

Diablo II: Resurrected will bring Blizzard's 2000 action-RPG classic into the modern age when it releases later this month, complete with updated visuals and small quality-of-life changes. What it won't have, at least at launch, is new content, but that's something that could come down the line according to a new developer interview.

As part of a group media interview (via Windows Central), Vicarious Visions studio design director Rob Gallerani and project lead Michael Bukowski discussed the creation of Diablo II: Resurrected and also touched on what the future might hold. Gallerani said the team is focused on getting the core game right first, but that there are plenty of ideas for what could come next.

"We wanted to build a really strong foundation before we started talking about the third and fourth floors on this building," Gallerani said. "If we misstepped on what the core game was, anything else we were doing would have been kind of meaningless. [...]We definitely have lots of ideas, but right now we're waiting to make sure that we get the core game right. [...] We'll have to see once the game goes live what we do about new runewords, new items, rebalancing, things like that."

Some changes will already be live when Diablo II: Resurrected launches, such as the inclusion of previously ladder-only runewords and items being made available for all players and the fact that it will be playable on consoles. The game also won't have the original's TCP/IP support, which was removed out of security concerns.

Diablo II: Resurrected will release on September 23, as Blizzard continues to deal with the fallout from a state of California lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a workplace culture of harassment and discrimination towards women. The lawsuit's allegations led to the departure of numerous Blizzard veterans, including former Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga. Diablo IV does not currently have a release date.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

