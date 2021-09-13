Diablo 2: Resurrected Cinematic Trailer Shows Off The Lord Of Terror Himself

Diablo II: Resurrected is almost here, and when it arrives, it will bring with it a whole batch of beautifully remade cinematics, as highlighted in the game's new launch trailer.

Fans have already gotten the chance to view the remade cinematics for the game's first two acts as part of the Diablo II: Resurrected open beta. But the new trailer includes footage from the cinematics for Act 3-5, including the horrifying transformation of the Dark Wanderer into the Lord of Terror himself.

The cinematics are all incredibly faithful to those found in the original Diablo II, but are now reborn with more modern visuals. Blizzard has always been known for some of the best cinematics in video game history, and that continues to be the case here.

While Diablo II: Resurrected is largely that same game as the 2000 original from a gameplay perspective, its arrival on consoles for the first time will bring some changes to that version of the game will include more direct character movement and an ability bar reminiscent of Diablo III.

Blizzard's recreation of the action-RPG classic features improved visuals and small qualify-of-life improvements, along with support for the modern version of Blizzard's Battle.net and cross-progression between consoles and PC. The game won't, however, have true ultrawide monitor support at launch for PC, thanks to it breaking the game's AI.

Diablo II: Resurrected releases September 23 on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Its release will come as Blizzard continues to address allegations of widespread discrimination and harassment towards women, as detailed in a state of California lawsuit.