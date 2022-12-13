Diablo 2: Resurrected's 22 Nights Of Terror Holiday Event Will Bring A New Surprise Each Day

From now until January 4, a new gameplay modifier each day will bring a "dash of terror" to the demon-infested world of Sanctuary.

By on

Comments

Diablo II: Resurrected is ready to celebrate the holiday season with an advent calendar of in-game surprises over the next 22 days.

As detailed in a blog post that is appropriately vague, Blizzard states that a new gameplay modifier will affect all online-enabled games each day from now until January 4. When it comes to what those gameplay modifiers will actually entail, Blizzard isn't spoiling the surprise, only stating that "powerful loot, a dash of terror, and a new surprise to experience each day" awaits players in Sanctuary over the course of the holiday season.

Click To Unmute
  1. Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022
  2. Fire Emblem Engage Goes Back To The Series' Roots
  3. Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
  4. HIGH ON LIFE OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Race into the holidays on Nintendo Switch!
  6. FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
  7. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Boss Fight Trailer
  8. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Has Arrived With 14 Days of Gifts!
  9. GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Now Available
  10. Vampire Survivors - v1.2.0 QOL Update - Dec.15th
  11. Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning Trailer
  12. How Games Get LMGs Wrong - Loadout

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review

"This magic from beyond is not cause for a ceasefire in the unremitting conflict between demon and mortal, but its nuances can still be felt, disturbances are surely lurking about," Blizzard's blog reads.

Diablo II: Resurrected is currently in the middle of its second ladder season, which introduced two major new additions to Blizzard's classic ARPG in the form of Terror Zones and Sundered Charms. Terror Zones make it so a specific area in the world of Sanctuary each hour will become terrorized by more powerful monsters, which in return grant more XP and better loot when killed. Sundered Charms, which can currently only drop from enemies in Terror Zones, allow players to break monster damage-type immunities when equipped, effectively making far more builds viable in the late stages of Diablo II.

Earlier this year, Blizzard introduced the first major balance changes to Diablo II in over a decade. Those changes buffed many underused class skills and sought to improve all of the game's non-Act II mercenaries in an effort to make them more viable options for endgame players.

Blizzard is currently working on the highly anticipated Diablo IV, which recently received a June 6, 2023 release date at The Game Awards amidst reports of mismanagement over the course of the game's development.

The Best PC Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo II
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)