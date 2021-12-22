Devolver Digital's Weird West Has Been Delayed To March 2022

Devolver Digital has announced that WolfEye Games' Weird West has been delayed until March 31, 2022.

In a new Twitter post, the publisher gave an update on the upcoming RPG, saying that although beta testers have played and enjoyed it, "some wonky moments" need to addressed. In the video attached, Raphaël Colantonio, creative director on Weird West, also shared a statement regarding the delay.

"We are passionate developers and gamers at WolfEye, and as we are playing our own game, on one hand, we realize that the game is really great. On the other hand, we realize it's not quite ready yet," Colantonio said. "The game is being tested in a private beta and they're having a blast. However, we want to iron out some stuff, because we are committed to delivering the best experience."

"We have a long history with making immersive sims and we all know how great those games can be when it all comes together," the creative director continued. "Every player has their own experience and there's so many things that can happen, and some of those things can be great and some of those can be not so great.

"We want to deliver the best experience as possible; this is why we're pushing the game back to March 31st, 2022. Thank you for your patience. It's almost there."

Weird West was announced during The Game Awards 2019 and was originally slated to launch on January 11, 2022. The game will be releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.