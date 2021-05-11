Devolver Announces E3 2021 Showcase Date, June 12

Devolver Digital, the boutique games publisher behind Genital Jousting and Hotline Miami, will have a presence during the week of E3 2021, and now the company has revealed when its showcase may be. The publisher said on Twitter that it's "probably" scheduled for June 12. The "probably" is likely in keeping with Devolver's trademark humor and tone, as opposed to any real uncertainty over when the show takes place (we think).

June 12 is the first day of E3 2021's digital show. Devolver is not involved with E3 2021 in an official capacity, but the company is seemingly kicking off its own show to make the most of the elevated interest in games that week as the company was known to do in pre-pandemic years.

Devolver and E3's organizer, the ESA, have clashed before. Devolver was known to host its own event across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center where it would promote its games and work with journalists and influencers who attended E3 proper. Devolver said in 2017 that it lost $100,000 due to its spat with the ESA.

Probably June 12. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 11, 2021

Devolver's E3-week digital showcases are known for being completely over-the-top and absurd. Devolver normally works with actress Mahria Zook for the show, and she plays the character of a fictional gaming executive known as Nina Struthers. Here's to hoping 2021's Devolver E3 show is zany and off-the-rails again this year.

Devolver didn't share any teases for what it might showcase during its E3 briefing, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest from Devolver and other companies leading up to the event. Some of Devolver's upcoming games include Weird West and Shadow Warrior 3, among others.

