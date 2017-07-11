Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, Resident Evil HD Discounted In New Humble Bundle

If you are still looking for new discounts even after the wide array of summer sales, then the newest Humble Bundle will appeal to you. The Humble Capcom Rising Bundle slashes the prices of a number of games on PC published by Capcom.

The bundle is headlined by DMC: Devil May Cry, the great action title from developer Ninja Theory. Since it's in the lowest tier of games on offer, you only need to pay more than $1 to grab it. If you pay more than the average ($6.11 at the time of this writing), you'll get access to Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, Resident Evil HD, Resident Evil 0 HD, and other games. Finally, if you pay $12 or more, you'll get Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 3. You can see the full list below.

In addition, the Capcom Rising bundle includes several bonus discounts that you can grab. Beating the average gets you a 40% off coupon for Resident Evil 7, a 50% off coupon for Dead Rising 4, and a 50% off coupon for Street Fighter V. These coupons are redeemable on the Humble Store and expire on August 22.

Pay more than $1 to get:

Strider

Umbrella Corps

DMC: Devil May Cry

10% off Humble Monthly subscription

Pay more than the average to get:

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Resident Evil HD

Resident Evil 0 HD

Resident Evil 6

40% off Resident Evil 7

50% off Dead Rising 4

50% off Street Fighter V

Pay more than $12 to get:

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition

As with all Humble Bundles, you can choose to whom your money goes, between charity, the developer, and Humble Bundle. This Humble Bundle's featured charities are WaterAid America, GamesAid, and Child's Play.

Personally, the Devil May Cry deal is too good to pass up. Which games are you most interested in? Let us know in the comments.