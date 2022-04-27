Devil May Cry 5 Hits 5 Million Sales

DMC 5 soars to new heights.

By on

Comments

Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 has reached a new sales milestone. The 2019 action game has now hit 5 million copies sold, and it's the most commercially successful entry in the franchise so far.

The game's official Twitter account shared the new sales update, and the declaration comes just ahead of Capcom's earnings results in May.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Beta Gameplay Livestream
  2. 11 Biggest Game Releases For May 2022
  3. Nintendo Switch Sports Review
  4. Have A Nice Death Exclusive World 5 And New Bosses Gameplay
  5. Sniper Elite 5 – Multiplatform Reveal Trailer
  6. Sniper Elite 5 Preview - Killer Sandbox
  7. Have A Nice Death - Infrastructure Development Update Trailer
  8. Free PS Plus Games For May 2022 Might Have Leaked | GameSpot News
  9. Marvel Future Revolution - Next Up: Scarlet Witch
  10. Into the Starfield - Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure
  11. Into the Starfield - Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure
  12. Stellaris: Console Edition | Expansion Pass Five | Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Devil May Cry 5 - Steam Deck Gameplay

The last official sales update for Devil May Cry 5 before this was 4.80 million as of December 31, 2021, making it the 14th best-selling Capcom game overall. 2008's Devil May Cry 4 follows behind in franchise sales, reaching 3 million copies. Capcom's overall best-selling game is Monster Hunter World, which has sold more than 20 million copies.

Following its initial launch, Capcom released a Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. Capcom added Vergil as a playable character, as well as faster load times and improved performance.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

In other Capcom news, Street Fighter 6 has been officially announced. The announcement trailer focuses on feet, in case that is of interest to you.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Devil May Cry 5
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)