Devil May Cry 5 Hits 5 Million Sales

Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 has reached a new sales milestone. The 2019 action game has now hit 5 million copies sold, and it's the most commercially successful entry in the franchise so far.

The game's official Twitter account shared the new sales update, and the declaration comes just ahead of Capcom's earnings results in May.

The last official sales update for Devil May Cry 5 before this was 4.80 million as of December 31, 2021, making it the 14th best-selling Capcom game overall. 2008's Devil May Cry 4 follows behind in franchise sales, reaching 3 million copies. Capcom's overall best-selling game is Monster Hunter World, which has sold more than 20 million copies.

Following its initial launch, Capcom released a Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. Capcom added Vergil as a playable character, as well as faster load times and improved performance.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond See More

In other Capcom news, Street Fighter 6 has been officially announced. The announcement trailer focuses on feet, in case that is of interest to you.