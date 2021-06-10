Deviation Games Is A New Studio Working On A PlayStation Exclusive

The Summer Game Fest kickoff event didn't just announce a number of new games. Industry veterans Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell also appeared on stage to announce a new studio called Deviation Games, which is currently working on a "groundbreaking" new IP exclusively for PlayStation.

Dave Anthony & Jason Blundell are here to chat all about the newly formed @DeviationGames! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/CtQrutW18J — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Anthony and Blundell both previously worked on the Call of Duty series at Treyarch and spent the last year building a team that now boasts over 100 employees. Development on the new IP is in the very early stages, so there's nothing to show so far. However, Blundell promises that it will "leave an indelible mark on the industry" when it launches. "We're not afraid to say that our ambitions are super high: we're setting out to make a huge, content-rich game with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy," Anthony says on the PlayStation Blog.

"We call ourselves Deviators," he says. "And as Jason describes it, 'Another way of saying Deviator is Renaissance mindset. Deviators are not only passionate about their own discipline, but they love others too. We believe that is what is unique and special about our studio, the culture, the team, and this project. From experience, young determined studios need rock-solid support to thrive. That's why it means so much that PlayStation is partnering with us on our first game. As you all know--having enjoyed the amazing PlayStation Studios portfolio--they know what it takes to make great games. To have a partner like that behind us makes the road ahead simply breathtaking.'"