Deus Ex Creator Warren Spector Is Making A New Game

Deus Ex--and more importantly, Epic Mickey--creator Warren Spector has announced that he is working on "a completely new intellectual property" at his studio OtherSide Entertainment.

"It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP," Spector said of the new project. "Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles. We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!"

While Spector is keeping quiet on what the game will be about, some key art for it was revealed and shows off a concept that looks like Waterworld meets The Lord of the Rings:

Key art for Spector's next game.

Veteran game producer Jeff Goodsill will oversee the production of Spector's game and other unannounced titles in development, as well as help grow Otherside. The studio is also currently working on System Shock 3, although development on that title has been turbulent since it was first announced in 2015.

System Shock 3's original developer Starbreeze faced financial difficulties that resulted in Otherside taking over completely, and in 2020 it was announced that Chinese gaming company Tencent would be "taking the System Shock franchise forward" with Spector still involved in an unknown capacity.

A System Shock TV series is also in development and is currently being written by Mortal Kombat scribe Greg Russo.