Detroit: Become Human Is Getting A Manga Spin-off In Japan

The manga currently seems to be only available in Japan.

By on

Comments

Detroit: Become Human is receiving a Japanese manga spin-off and it's an original story set in Tokyo called "Detroit: Become Human: Tokyo Stories."

The manga will be written by Saruwatari Kazami and drawn by Moto Sumida. "Detroit: Become Human is one of my favorite games I’ve ever played. I’m glad to be involved in this," explains Sumida in a Tweet. This comic would be a story about how androids are in Japan while the story goes on in Detroit. I hope you enjoy this."

Set in 2038, the story focuses on an android idol named Reina, according to Famitsu. Compared to the anti-android sentiment seen in the United States, Japan has a much more positive view of androids. While Reina is very popular in Japan, humans have begun to resent androids because of the androids replacing them in the workforce.

Elsewhere, a rogue android has become sentient. Along with a human girl, more androids start to develop human emotions and will begin a revolution in Japan.

In our Detroit: Become Human review, we said, "Detroit is well worth playing, but it struggles to strike the right balance between giving you freedom of choice and reminding you that it's all a game in the end. Cage and Quantic Dream are getting closer to nailing this style of game, but it's obvious that there's still room to grow."

The 25 Best PS4 Games Of All Time
See More

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Detroit: Become Human
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)