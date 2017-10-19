Detective Pikachu Movie May Be Looking At Huge Names To Star

Though it's been awhile since the Detective Pikachu movie has been in the news, the film is still being developed behind the scenes. With Goosebumps director Rob Letterman helming the project and a screenplay from Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls), it's being rumored that some very big names are being considered to voice the little yellow Pokemon.

According to a report from The Hashtag Show, Hugh Jackman, Mark Wahlberg, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson are all names the studio is considering for the role. However, it's important to note that no meetings with the actors have taken place.

Production on the movie is currently scheduled to begin in London in January, which in theory could be difficult when it comes to some of the action stars being considered. Johnson, for instance, already has several projects lined up that should keep him busy for the next few years--including his upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff with Jason Statham and Black Adam.

Given that they're looking for someone to voice the role of Pikachu though, it shouldn't be too difficult to get any of the proposed action stars into a studio to record dialogue. Still, the names being passed around are nothing more than rumors at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Detective Pikachu will be based on the Japanese video game Great Detective Pikachu, in which the Pokemon character as a master detective. Imagine Sherlock Holmes but with Pikachu. Unlike the character's primary appearances in Pokemon games, the detective version of Pikachu speaks, which explains why producers are considering actors with such familiar voices.

No release date for Detective Pikachu has been announced. In the meantime, there's plenty of new Pokemon Go content to keep fans of the series occupied.