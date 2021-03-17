Destruction AllStars Season 1 Starts In April, Adds New Character, Battle Pass, And Photo Mode

Developer Lucid Games has revealed the Year 1 roadmap for Destruction AllStars, which contains three seasons of post-launch content. Along with new seasons, Lucid Games plans to add battle passes, a competitive mode, photo mode, and a brand-new playable character.

Season 1: Hotshots will begin in April, and is scheduled to continue until July. Season 2 will be July through September, and Season 3 will be September through December. Lucid Games hasn't announced exact dates yet, but we're willing to bet that Season 1 will begin on April 6, the day that a new Digital Deluxe Edition launches.

The Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition contains several rewards, which are listed below:

1100 Destruction Points

Lupita Character and Hero Vehicle Skin

Lupita Emote

Profile banner set

In game Avatars set

Digital Artbook

8x Challenge Series

Season 1 will add Destruction AllStars first new character. We still don't know who they are or what their abilities might be, but you can see the outline of the character in the image of Destruction AllStars Year 1 roadmap, which is embedded below.

Season 1 will also add a battle pass to Destruction AllStars--it will have both a free and premium tier. Both tiers will include cosmetic rewards that are exclusive to Season 1.

The first season will bring a competitive and photo mode to Destruction AllStars as well. The competitive mode will be a whole new game type called Blitz, which will be a team-based 3v3v3v3 match. Photo mode will only be available in Destruction AllStars' single-player modes, allowing you to pause the action at any time and snap pictures from different angles.

And speaking of single-player modes, Bluefang's challenge series is officially live, offering more solo challenges to take on while exploring the backstory and motivations of one of Destruction AllStars' most popular (and powerful) characters. Completing the challenge series will allow you to unlock exclusive skins for both Bluefang and his hero vehicle, Shredder.

Destruction AllStars is exclusive to PS5. The game is free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers until April 5. So if you don't have a PS5 yet but you're at all interested in trying Destruction AllStars, log onto your PlayStation account and grab this freebie. The game will be in your library and waiting for you until you manage to nab a PS5.