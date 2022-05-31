Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed Releases In August, Multiplayer Spin-Off Available Today

THQ Nordic has announced that Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed will launch on August 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, those who preorder the game will receive access to a standalone multiplayer spin-off game, Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is a remake of the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox game that was released back in 2006. It takes place 10 years after the first game and follows Crypto-138 as he stops the KGB from destroying the Furon mothership with a nuclear missile.

Time to invest in Crypto! Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is coming August 30, 2022.#DestroyAllHumans #LicencedToProbe pic.twitter.com/RpNQFUMF2s — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 31, 2022

The game's standard edition will cost $40 while the Dressed to Skill edition is $55. This edition includes a skin pack at launch, as well as the "Challenges" DLC that is due to release in Q4 2022.

The standalone multiplayer component, Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, can have four players play online, or two players play locally. While it is a free addition to preorders of Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, it can be purchased by itself for $13 right now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

In our Destroy All Humans! remake review, we said, "Destroy All Humans certainly shows its age in places. The stealth missions are rudimentary, the boss fights are tedious, and some poor audio work won't let you forget that this is a game from 15 years ago. However, its core loop of causing destruction and mayhem, laying waste to humans and cities, still feels satisfying."